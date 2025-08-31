Hardman Becomes Patriots Franchise RBI Leader in Loss to Binghamton Saturday

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Tyler Hardman in action(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in game five of a six-game set at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, N.Y. on Saturday by a score of 6-5.

Somerset's pitching combined for 10 strikeouts and held Binghamton to a 1-for-12 mark with runners in scoring position. In Somerset's 38 games since the All-Star break, 33 have been decided by three runs or fewer, with the Patriots going 16-17 in those games. In that span, 19 of the 38 games have been decided by one run, with the Patriots dropping to 7-12 in those one-run games. Somerset fell to a 6-11 record against Binghamton this year and a 36-37 all-time record against Binghamton. With 13 games remaining in the regular season, the Somerset Patriots lead the Hartford Yard Goats and the Portland Sea Dogs by 1.5 games for the second half playoff spot in the Northeast Division.

RHP Carlos Lagrange (3.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 6 BB, 6 K) was tabbed with the loss in his 13th Double-A start.

Lagrange leads all Yankee minor league pitchers with 153 K. Lagrange also ranks third in BA (.201), fourth in ERA (3.88) and sixth in IP (109.0).

RHP Indigo Diaz (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) faced one over the minimum in his 39th appearance of the season, tying him with Danny Watson for the most outings with the Patriots this season.

Over his last 31 appearances since 5/9 @AKR, Diaz has allowed two earned runs. During this stretch, Diaz has thrown 37.0 IP over which he has allowed 16 H, 15 BB and recorded 34 K. In this span, Diaz has a 0.48 ERA, a 0.83 WHIP and a .128 BA.

1B Tyler Hardman (1-for-3, RBI, 3B, BB, 2 K) drove in the lone run for Somerset with an RBI triple in the first.

With 147 RBI in his career in Somerset, Hardman became the Patriots Double-A franchise leader in RBI. Hardman ranks tied for second in the Eastern League with 44 XBH, eighth in SLG (.452) and RBI (57), and tied for eighth in TB (168). In August, Hardman is 23-for-84 (.274/.378/.488) with 14 R, 10 XBH (5 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR), 11 RBI, 13 BB, 1 SB and an .866 OPS.

CF Brendan Jones (1-for-4, R, 2B, 2 K) ripped a double and scored on Hardman's triple in the first inning.

In five games this series, Jones is 8-for-20 (.400/.478/.550) with 6 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 3 BB, 2 SB and a 1.028 OPS. Jones leads the team in H (8), TB (11), BA (.400), OBP (.478) and OPS (1.028).

2B George Lombard Jr. (0-for-2, 2 BB, K) worked two walks to extend his Yankee minor league lead with 80 BB this season.

Lombard Jr. is second among all Yankees in BB, only trailing Aaron Judge (96).

