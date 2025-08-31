Rumble Ponies Win Tight Battle with Somerset on Saturday

Published on August 30, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (36-20, 81-42) defeated the Somerset Patriots, 2-1, on Saturday night at Mirabito Stadium.

Binghamton leads the series 3-2 and has guaranteed at least a split of the six-game set.

With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth, center fielder A.J. Ewing hit a go-ahead RBI single off right-hander Carlos Lagrange (5-6) that put the Ponies ahead 2-1. Right fielder Omar De Los Santos hit a one-out single and reached second on an error, which set up Ewing's RBI hit.

Somerset (29-27, 64-61) scored the first run of the game in the top of the first against left-hander Felipe De La Cruz on first baseman Tyler Hardman's RBI triple. De La Cruz recorded five strikeouts over 2.2 innings, while allowing one run on two hits.

Binghamton tied the game in the bottom of the first inning against Lagrange. Ewing drew a leadoff walk and eventually scored on a wild pitch that made it 1-1. Lagrange finished with six strikeouts, but issued six walks and two runs over 3.2 innings.

Binghamton's bullpen was dominant and combined to throw 6.1 scoreless innings. Right-hander Joshua Cornielly (4-2) recorded two strikeouts over 2.0 innings and earned the win. Right-hander Ben Simon recorded three strikeouts over 2.1 innings. Right-hander TJ Shook recorded one strikeout in a scoreless eighth inning. Right-hander Ryan Lambert pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout and recorded his fifth save.

Lambert recorded his sixth-straight scoreless appearance with 12 strikeouts over 6.1 innings in that span.

The Rumble Ponies conclude this six-game home series against the Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton stranded 14 runners on base...Binghamton drew 10 walks...Second baseman D'Andre Smith went 3-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base, which marked his 25th multi-hit game and sixth three-hit game...Smith made two impressive defensive plays with runners on first and second and no outs in the seventh inning, as he made a leaping catch and also spun a 4-4-3 inning-ending double play...Shortstop William Lugo drew three walks and recorded a stolen base...Center fielder A.J. Ewing went 1-for-2, with an RBI, run, and three walks, which extended his hit streak to nine games...Ewing and Lugo both recorded three walks, which ties the most for a Binghamton hitter in a single game this season...Catcher Chris Suero went 1-for-3 with a walk, hit by pitch, and a strikeout, as he extended his on-base streak to 27 games.

##RUMBLE PONIES##







Eastern League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.