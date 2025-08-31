Chacon's Extra Inning Sacrifice Fly Lifts Sea Dogs Over Yard Goats, 4-3

Published on August 30, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Hartford, Connecticut - The Portland Sea Dogs (27-28, 61-61) took a 4-3 win in 10 innings over the Hartford Yard Goats (27-28, 63-61) on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park. With the win, the Sea Dogs remain 2.0 games out of a playoff spot in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

In the top of the 10th with Caden Rose starting on second base, Portland found a way to score. Karson Simas moved Rose to third base when he reached on an error. In the next at-bat, Juan Chacon hit a sacrifice fly to score Rose and which gave the Sea Dogs a 4-3 lead.

Trailing 3-2, the Yard Goats knotted the game up in the bottom of the ninth on a solo home run by Julio Carreras (2).

The Sea Dogs took a 3-2 lead in the top of the ninth inning when Marvin Alcantara (2) jacked a solo home run.

Portland took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first with a two-run homer by Ronald Rosario (9).

Hartford struck back in the bottom of the first. Cole Carrigg drew a walk and then stole second base to start the frame. After a groundout moved him to third, Charlie Condon hit a ground ball that allowed Carrigg to score, cutting the deficit in half 2-1.

The Yard Goats tied the game in the bottom of the seventh. Carrigg singled and then scored on a single from Jared Thomas that was coupled with a fielding error, to make the game 2-2.

LHP Jeremy Wu-Yelland (2-0, 3.18 ERA) earned the win tossing 2.0 innings of one-run ball (earned) while allowing two hits and striking out three. RHP Austin Smith (0-2, 1.64 ERA) was given the loss, hurling 1.0 inning allowing one unearned run. RHP Reidis Sena (S,6) received the save pitching 1.0 inning while only surrendering one hit.

The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats will conclude their series tomorrow, Sunday August 31 at 1:10pm at Dunkin' Park. Portland will send RHP Caleb Bolden (3-4, 5.79 ERA) to the bump. Hartford will give the ball to RHP Connor Staine (2-8, 5.14) ERA on the mound.







Eastern League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.