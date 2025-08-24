Parada and Reimer Go Deep in Eighth to Lead Binghamton Past Portland in Back-And-Forth Finale

Published on August 24, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (33-18, 78-40) homered twice in the eighth inning and defeated the Portland Sea Dogs, 12-10, in a back-and-forth affair in the series finale at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field on Sunday. Binghamton and Portland split the six-game series.

Binghamton trailed 10-9 heading into the eighth inning. First baseman Jacob Reimer hit a leadoff game-tying solo home run off right-hander Yovanny Cruz (2-4) that made it 10-10. It marked Reimer's third hit and third run batted in of the game, along with his eighth Double-A home run.

Two batters after Reimer tied the game with a home run, with one out in the eighth inning, designated hitter Kevin Parada belted an opposite-field go-ahead solo home run that put Binghamton ahead 11-10. It marked Parada's 10th home run of the season, and he recorded his 18th multi-hit game, while he extended his hit streak to six games and on-base streak to 12 games.

Binghamton added another run in the top of the ninth when center fielder A.J. Ewing scored on a balk, which made it 12-0.

Right-hander Ryan Lambert pitched a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts, which marked his fourth-straight scoreless appearance. Right-hander Carlos Guzman recorded his seventh save and pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts.

Portland (23-27, 57-60) put up five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to grab the lead, after Binghamton entered the inning ahead 9-4. The frame was highlighted by an RBI single from center fielder Miguel Bleis and a go-ahead grand slam from catcher Brooks Brannon off right-hander Joshua Cornielly. Portland led 10-9 after seven innings.

Binghamton raced out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning against right-hander Blake Wehunt. Binghamton led 1-0 two batters into the game, after Ewing hit a leadoff double and second baseman D'Andre Smith followed with an RBI double. Later in the frame, Reimer hit an RBI triple, catcher Chris Suero hit an RBI single, and third baseman Nick Lorusso hit an RBI single.

Portland came back to tie the game with four-unanswered runs over the first three innings against right-hander Luis Moreno. First baseman Tyler Miller hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning. In the second frame, left fielder Juan Chacon and second baseman Fraymi De Leon hit back-to-back RBI doubles. In the third inning, designated hitter Drew Erhard grounded out and drove in the tying run that made it 4-4.

Binghamton regained the lead in the top of the fourth and extended it in the fifth. In the fourth inning, right fielder Nick Morabito hit a two-out single and Reimer followed with an RBI hit that put the Ponies ahead 5-4.

In the fifth inning, left fielder JT Schwartz, shortstop Wyatt Young and Ewing hit three-straight singles to begin the inning against right-hander Jeremy Wu-Yelland. Smith followed with a two-run single and was thrown out at second base trying to stretch the hit into a double, which allowed Ewing to score all the way from first base and gave Binghamton an 8-4 lead.

Portland grabbed a run back in the bottom of the fifth on Miller's solo home run, which cut Binghamton's lead to 8-5. Binghamton tacked on another run in the sixth inning when Lorusso doubled and Parada scored on an error on the same play. Binghamton led 9-5 after six innings.

Right-hander Ben Simon (1-1) earned his first Double-A win, after recording the final two outs of the seventh inning. Right-hander Luis Moreno started for Binghamton and allowed four runs over three innings. Left-hander Felipe De La Cruz pitched in relief and recorded five strikeouts in three innings.

The Rumble Ponies open a six-game home series against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Tuesday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: The game featured four lead changes and two ties...Binghamton and Portland combined for 22 runs, 29 hits, and 13 extra-base hits...Reimer went 3-for-5 with a game-tying home run and three runs batted in, which marked his 11th multi-hit game, third three-hit game, sixth multi-RBI game, and second three-RBI game at the Double-A level...Reimer has 18 hits, four home runs, 10 runs batted in, nine runs scored, and eight extra-base hits over his last 10 games...Ewing went 3-for-5 with three runs, a double, a walk, and three stolen bases, which marked his fifth-straight multi-hit game, seventh overall multi-hit game and third three-hit game at Double-A...Ewing has 65 stolen bases across three levels...Ewing has 12 hits, two runs batted in, five runs scored, five doubles, and four stolen bases over his last five games...Smith went 3-for-6 with three runs batted in, which marked his 23rd multi-hit game, fourth three-hit game, 11th multi-RBI game, and fourth three-RBI game...Suero extended his on-base streak to 22 games and recorded his sixth multi-hit game...Lorusso recorded his 21st multi-hit game.







Eastern League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.