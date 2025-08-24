August 24, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

EPPERSON BECOMES WINNINGEST MANAGER IN TEAM HISTORY WITH 8-2 WIN OVER BINGHAMTON The Portland Sea Dogs (22-26, 55-59) trounced the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (32-17, 77-39) 8-2 on Saturday night at Delta Dental Park. Portland started the scoring in the first. Ahbram Liendo singled and later scored on Allan Castro's RBI single to give the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead. After Castro swiped second base and then moved to third on a flyout, he later scored on a wild pitch which extended the Sea dogs lead to 2-0. The Sea Dogs took the lead again in the bottom of the fourth. Drew Ehrhard ripped a two-out double and later scored on an RBI triple by Caden Rose to make the score 3-2. The next batter Justin Riemer notched an RBI single for his first hit at the Double-A level which increased Portland's lead to 4-2. After Liendo singled and then moved to second base, Marvin Alcantara drew a walk. Then Riemer, Liendo, and Alcantara all scored on a fielding error which bolstered Portland's lead to 7-2. Portland tacked on one more run in the bottom of the seventh. Castro cranked a leadoff triple and then scored on an RBI single by Ronald Rosario to seal the game 8-2.

MAKE IT TWO TRIPLES For the second night in a row, Caden Rose jacked an RBI triple in last night's 8-2 win over the Rumble Ponies. It was Rose's third three bagger of the season and he now has 13 extra-base hits on the season including five home runs. Over his last three games, he is hitting .273 with two triples, two RBI, and two runs scored.

SIX STRIKEOUTS FOR MULLINS Sea Dogs left-handed pitcher Hayden Mullins was magnificent again in Saturday nights win, tossing 5.0 innings of two-run ball (all earned) on six hits while surrendering four walks and racking up six strikeouts. It was Mullins fourth straight start where he has tallied at least five strikeouts over five innings of work. In addition, he also owns the lowest ERA (2.30) in the entire Sea Dogs starting rotation.

RIEMER MAKES AN IMPACT Infielder Justin Riemer roped an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth for his first hit at the Double-A level. Riemer was called up from High-A Greenville on Friday afternoon and made his first start with the Sea Dogs on Saturday night. The former Wright State Raider was hitting .243 with five doubles, a home run, and 16 RBI in 66 games with the Drive.

EPPY NOW HOLDS THE ALL-TIME MANAGERIAL WINS RECORD With Saturday's win over Binghamton, Sea Dogs Manager Chad Epperson now holds the record for most managerial wins in Sea Dogs history with 283 wins. Eppy surpassed Arnie Beyeler who had 282 wins in his managerial career. The Sea Dogs skipper already passed former managers Carlos Tosca (229) and Kevin Boles (195).

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 24, 2019 - Portland beat Trenton 1-0 at Hadlock Field, scoring an unearned run in the second inning...Konner Wade (W, 5-4) pitched seven scoreless on just four hits, one walk, and three strikeouts.

ON THE MOUND RHP Blake Wehunt makes his 13th start of the season sporting a 2-7 record with a 3.99 ERA. Wehunt last appeared for the Sea Dogs on August 12 vs Somerset when tossed 3.0 innings of one-run ball (earned) giving up one walk and notching three strikeouts.







