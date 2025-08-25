Johnson Drives in Three in Rain-Shortened Win

Published on August 24, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Termarr Johnson drove in three of Altoona's eight runs in an 8-6 win over the Reading Fightin Phils. The game was called in the top of the sixth inning because of inclement weather.

Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz drove in a pair of runs and drew two walks in four plate appearances in his second game of his major league rehab assignment with the Curve. Konnor Griffin drew a walk, stole a base and picked up a single in four trips to the plate.

Altoona built a 3-0 lead in support of Dominic Perachi who earned his first win of the season with five innings of three-run ball. Perachi struck out a pair and maneuvered around six hits and a walk.

After Reading scored twice in the fourth, Altoona used three walks and two hits to score three runs. Mitch Jebb stole two of Altoona's five bases in the inning including home when Cruz broke for second with men at the corners. The Curve picked up seven stolen bases in just five innings at the plate, one shy of matching a franchise record.

Reading pitchers issued eight walks in the game as Altoona grinded their way to victory. Cruz drew a bases loaded walk in the fifth and Griffin added a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to push Altoona to an 8-3 lead.

In the top of the sixth, Cy Nielson permitted three runs and issued four walks to allow Reading to get back into the game at 8-6. After Landon Tomkins was summoned into the game, the rain arrived and chased the teams from the field.

With the win, Altoona finishes the week with a 3-3 record against Reading and holds a 1.0 game lead in division with 18 games remaining in the regular season.

Altoona heads to Harrisburg for a critical six-game set beginning on Tuesday night. LHP Jackson Kent takes the ball for the Senators in the series opener, Altoona's starter is to be announced.

