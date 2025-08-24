Rumble Ponies Outslug Sea Dogs 12-10 on Sunday

Published on August 24, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (22-27, 55-60) fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (33-17, 78-39) 12-10 on Sunday afternoon in front of 6,868 fans, the 24th sellout crowd of the season at Delta Dental Park.

The Rumble Ponies used a balk which plated A.J. Ewing, to score their final run of the ballgame 12-10.

Binghamton took an 11-10 lead in the top of the eighth on two solo home runs from Jacob Reimer (8) and Kevin Parada (11).

Trailing the Rumble Ponies 9-5 in the bottom of the seventh, the Sea Dogs put together a massive rally. Fraymi De Leon started the inning with a single. Then Justin Riemer drew a walk. The next batter Miguel Bleis hit an RBI single to make the score 8-6. After Tyler Miller singled to load the bases, Brooks Brannon (3) smashed a go-ahead grand slam to make the score 10-9.

Binghamton put up another in the top of the sixth on an RBI double by Nick Lorusso to take a 9-3 lead.

In the top of the fifth, the Rumble Ponies took an 8-3 lead due to a three-run single from D'Andre Smith.

Binghamton grabbed a 5-4 advantage in the top of the fourth inning courtesy of an RBI single from Reimer.

Trailing the Rumble Ponies 4-1 entering the bottom of the second, The Sea Dogs started to comeback. Caden Rose reached base via a hit-by-pitch and then scored on an RBI double from Juan Chacon to cut the lead to 4-2. De Leon followed with another RBI double which brought Portland to within one run 4-3.

Binghamton took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first. A.J. Ewing ripped a leadoff double and then scored on an RBI double from Smith to make the score 1-0. After Smith advanced to third via a wild pitch, Reimer cracked an RBI triple which increased the score to 2-0. In the next at-bat Chris Suero peppered an RBI single to move the lead to 3-0. Following a flyout, Lorusso hit an RBI single which scored Suero and made the game 4-0.

Portland responded in the bottom of the first. Justin Riemer hit a double and later scored on an RBI double by Bleis which trimmed the deficit to 4-1.

RHP Ben Simon (1-1, 2.16 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 0.2 inning with a strikeout. RHP Yovanny Cruz (2-4, 3.35 ERA) was given the loss pitching 2.0 innings allowing three runs on three hits while walking one and striking out two. RHP Carlos Guzman earned his seventh save of the year with a perfect ninth inning.

The Sea Dogs will have the day off tomorrow before hitting the road to start a six-game road trip against the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday August 26 at Dunkin Park. First pitch is slated for 7:10 PM. Both starting pitchers have yet to be determined.







Eastern League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.