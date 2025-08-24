Kent Homer & Great Pitching Leads Yard Goats 1-0 Win

Published on August 24, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Bridgewater, NJ- Yard Goats infielder Nic Kent cranked a solo home run, and starter Konner Eaton and three relievers combined on a two-hit shutout 1-0 victory against the Somerset Patriots on Sunday afternoon at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, New Jersey. The Yard Goats won five of six games against the second place Patriots to move within a half game of a playoff spot with 18 games remaining in the regular season. The Yard Goats open an important six-game homestand against third-place Portland on Tuesday (7:10 PM) at Dunkin' Park.

The Yard Goats scored the only run of the game in the fifth inning as Nic Kent smashed his fourth home run, a leadoff blast over the left field fence off Somerset starter Carlos Lagrange. It is the second time this week that the Yard Goats beat the top pitching prospect in the Yankees organization.

Konner Eaton was called up from Class-A Spokane and pitched five solid innings for the Yard Goats to earn the win in his Double-A debut. The left-hander worked around traffic early in the game before retiring 11 of the final 12 batters faced including the side in order in the fourth and fifth innings. The Patriots only had one hit after the third inning.

The Yard Goats went to the bullpen in the sixth inning and Blake Adams sat down the first two batters before yielding a hit but then struck out Garrett Martin to end the threat. Welinton Herrera entered in the seventh inning and struck out the side. He stayed in the game and fired a scoreless eighth inning before turning things over to Victor Juarez in the ninth inning. Juarez worked a 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout to end the game.

The Yard Goats return home on Tuesday night to Dunkin' Park and host the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs (7:10 PM) for a six-game series. The game will be televised on NESN+ and broadcast on Newstalk 1080 WTIC and the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







