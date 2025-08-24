Wallace, Pena Power Senators Past SeaWolves in 12-2 Rout
Published on August 24, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators closed their road trip in style Sunday afternoon, blasting past the Erie SeaWolves 12-2 at UPMC Park.
Cayden Wallace delivered a monster day at the plate, belting two home runs-including a three-run shot in the third-and finishing 4-for-5 with four RBI and three runs scored. Viandel Peña added to the fireworks with a two-run homer in the second, part of Harrisburg's three-homer outburst. Phillip Glasser also shined, collecting three hits, two doubles, and two RBI.
Jarlin Susana (1-1) was dominant on the mound, striking out 10 over five innings while allowing just one run. The Senators' bullpen combined for four innings to secure the win.
Harrisburg pounded out 15 hits, scoring in five different innings, while holding Erie to just five. With the win, the Senators improved to 62-58 and secured a series win against the SeaWolves.
