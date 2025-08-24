Seventh-Inning Surge Sends Squirrels to Series Split

Published on August 24, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, Md. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels broke a tie with a four-run seventh inning and beat the Chesapeake Baysox, 5-1, on Sunday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (46-71-1, 25-25 second half) won the final two games of the series to split the week with the Baysox (50-68, 19-32).

With the score tied, 1-1, in the seventh, Bo Davidson reached with a one-out walk and Diego Velasquez singled to right. Dayson Croes followed with an RBI single to give the Flying Squirrels a 2-1 lead against Baysox reliever Daniel Lloyd (Loss, 7-5).

Victor Bericoto followed with a three-run homer to push the lead to 5-1. It was the 33rd homer of Bericoto's Richmond career, tying him with Jacob Heyward for second place on the Flying Squirrels' all-time home run list. He is four home runs behind Ricky Oropesa's franchise career record of 37.

Both starting pitchers posted scoreless outings. Jack Choate struck out three over three innings for Richmond. Bowie's Michael Forret, making his second Double-A start, threw 4.2 scoreless innings.

Chesapeake scored the game's first run with a solo homer by Tavian Josenberger in the bottom of the fifth against Richmond reliever Shane Rademacher (Win, 1-0). It was the third and final hit of the game for the Baysox. Rademacher finished his day with one run allowed over three innings.

In the top of the sixth, Croes led off with a single and later scored on a double by Sabin Ceballos to even the score, 1-1.

Evan Gates retired all six batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings. Will Bednar worked around a walk and a hit batter with a pair of strikeouts in a scoreless ninth to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels open a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Tuesday night at The Diamond. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (5-8, 2.98) will be on the mound for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

