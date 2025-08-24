Josenberger Homers, Baysox Fall to Richmond in Series Finale

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 5-1 ending the series in a split.

Michael Forret started his second Double-A game for Chesapeake (19-32, 50-68) and retired the first nine hitters he faced. He tossed 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out five. Through 10.2 innings with the Baysox, he has not allowed an earned run.

After four and a half scoreless innings, Tavian Josenberger gave Chesapeake the lead with a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth. He has a hit in eight of his last nine games and raised his August batting average to .303.

Richmond (25-25, 46-71) tied the game in the top of the sixth inning when Sabin Ceballos hit an RBI double. Dayson Croes gave them the lead in the seventh with an RBI single and Victor Bericoto hit a three-run homer off Daniel Lloyd (L, 7-5) to make the score 5-1.

Carter Baumler entered in the seventh and tossed 1.2 perfect innings where he recorded his first two Double-A strikeouts. Tyson Neighbors came in after Baumler and pitched a clean ninth.

Shane Rademacher (W, 1-0), Evan Gates and Will Bednar combined for six innings of one-run ball out of the Flying Squirrels' bullpen, and Richmond won 5-1.

Chesapeake begins a six-game road trip on Tuesday, August 26 against the Reading Fightin' Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. from FirstEnergy Stadium from Reading, Pa.

The next and final Baysox homestand of the regular season is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 2 at 6:35 p.m. against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, at Prince George's Stadium.

The next and final Baysox homestand of the regular season is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 2 at 6:35 p.m. against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, at Prince George's Stadium.







