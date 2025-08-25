Fightin Phils Washed out by Curve in Rain Shortened Game

Published on August 24, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Altoona, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (22-29; 47-71) fell 8-6 to the Altoona Curve (29-22; 59-60) in a rain-shortened game on Sunday night. With the loss, the Fightin Phils and Curve split this week's six-game series.

Griff McGarry (L, 0-4) started for the Fightin Phils and lasted just 3.2 innings, allowing six runs with four of them earned. He walked three and struck out five in the loss. Gabriel Barbosa followed McGarry and allowed two runs, but no hits. The right-handed arm issued three walks and struck out a batter. John McMillon followed Barbosa and walked two to inherit a run to score.

Robert Moore led the way offensively for Reading, chipping in two hits, driving in a run and scoring one as well. Aidan Miller's strong week continued with a hit and double. Felix Reyes had a hit and run scored, while Paul McIntosh had a double and scored a run as well. Caleb Ricketts picked up a double and RBI to extend his hit streak to 13 games, marking the longest hitting streak by a Fightin Phil this season. Bryson Ware and Cade Fergus each scored a run, while Nick Dunn added another hit.

On the Altoona side, Dominic Perachi (W, 1-1) tossed five innings and allowed three runs on six hits, with a walk and six strikeouts. Cy Nielson followed with three runs and four walks allowed over two-thirds of an inning before the game was called in the top of the sixth inning due to rain.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. against the Chesapeake Baysox and starting pitchers have yet to be announced. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, August 26 through Sunday, August 31 against the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. On Tuesday night, fans can find their unclaimed money, thanks to the Pennsylvania Treasury Department. Wednesday is a pre-game community music showcase, presented by String Tree. Thursday and Friday both feature fireworks. Thursday's is sponsored by PA Virtual Charter School, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, Berks Technical Institute, The Learning Experience Wyomissing and Friday's is presented by Adams and Associates. Saturday is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show, sponsored by Blue Ridge Remodeling and it is also a Tribute to Mickey Mouse. The series ends Sunday with Dinosaur Day: An Immersive Dinosaur Experience, Appearance by Pennsylvania Dinosaurs, thanks to Tower Health - Reading Hospital. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.