Lagrange Takes Yankee Minor League Lead in Strikeouts, Patriots Drop Series Finale to Yard Goats Sunday

Published on August 24, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots pitcher Carlos Lagrange

Somerset was shutout for the second time this series and the eighth time this season. The Patriots end the series with one win on the week for the second time this year and the first time since 6/3-6/8 @BNG. Somerset fell to a 6-12 record against Hartford this year and a 57-31 all-time record against Hartford. With 18 games remaining in the regular season, the Somerset Patriots lead the Hartford Yard Goats by 0.5 games in the Northeast Division in the second half standings. In Somerset's 33 games since the All-Star break, 29 have been decided by three runs or fewer. In the second half of the season, the Patriots are 21-17 in their 38 games that have been decided by three runs or fewer. In that span, 16 of Somerset's 33 games have been decided by one run, with the Patriots going 5-11 in such games.

RHP Carlos Lagrange (5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 K) was tabbed with the loss in his 11th Double-A start.

Lagrange leads all Yankees minor league pitchers with 147 K. Lagrange also ranks third in BA (.196), fourth in ERA (3.84) and WHIP (1.21), and sixth in IP (105.1).

RHP Indigo Diaz (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K) tossed a scoreless seventh inning in his team-leading 37th appearance of the season and did not factor into the decision.

Over his last 29 appearances since 5/9 @AKR, Diaz has allowed two earned runs. During this stretch, Diaz has thrown 34.2 IP over which he has allowed 16 H, 14 BB and recorded 30 K. In this span, Diaz has a 0.52 ERA, a 0.87 WHIP and a .137 BA.

RHP Kelly Austin (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K) faced one over the minimum in the eighth inning and did not factor into the decision.

Over his last 14 appearances since 7/4 vs. REA, Austin has allowed one earned run. During this stretch, Austin has thrown 14.0 IP over which he has allowed 10 H, 8 BB and recorded 14 K. In this span, Austin has a 0.64 ERA, a 1.29 WHIP and a .189 BA.

