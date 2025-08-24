Hot Hitting Antunez Guides Akron to 5-2 Win

Published on August 24, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Wuilfredo Antunez drove in two and Khal Stephen struck out two in a scoreless debut as the Akron RubberDucks earned a series split from the New Hampshire Fisher Cats with a 5-2 win on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Akron broke up the no-hitter and scoreless tie in the fourth. Ralphy Velazquez opened the inning with a walk before advancing to third on Jacob Cozart's single. Antunez then drove a ball into right field to plate Velazquez to make it 1-0 Akron.

Mound Presence

Stephen got off to strong start on Sunday. In his first start off the IL, Stephen struck out a batter in each of the first two innings (including the first batter of the game) on his way to tossing three scoreless innings while surrendering just two hits. Trenton Denholm followed with 5.2 strong innings allowing two runs (one earned) while striking out four. Steven Pérez struck out the only batter he faced to strand runners on the corners and end the game.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks added to the early lead in the fifth. Velazquez doubled with one out to score Christian Knapczyk before a wild pitch brought home Angel Genao to make it 3-0 RubberDucks. After New Hampshire got a run in the eighth, Akron answered back in the bottom half. Cozart opened the inning with a double before coming around to score on an Antunez triple. Two batters later, Jonah Advincula lifted a sac-fly to right to bring home Antunez and give Akron the 5-1 lead.

Notebook

Stephen's start came against his former club and was his first in the organization since being acquired from the Blue Jays for Shane Bieber...Stephen's first start came in the same ballpark as Bieber's final start with the Guardians organization...Antunez has 12 hits and 11 RBI since being activated off the injured list...Denholm's 11 wins are tied for the most in the Eastern League (Erie's Garrett Burhenn and Binghamton's Jack Wenninger)...Game Time: 2:37...Attendance: 4,285.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before heading to Richmond to start a six-game series against the Flying Squirrels at The Diamond on Tuesday, August 26 at 6:30 p.m. The RubberDucks return to Akron on Tuesday, September 2 at 6:35 p.m. to begin the final home series of the regular season. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.