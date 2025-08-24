Ducks Rally to Force Extras But Fall 6-5 in 11

The Akron RubberDucks rallied from 5-0 down to force extra innings, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats scored in the top of the 11th to win 6-5 on Saturday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

New Hampshire finally broke the extra inning tie in the top of the 11th. Eddinson Paulino lifted a sac-fly to score Charles McAdoo to give New Hampshire the 6-5 lead.

Mound Presence

Rorik Maltrud was dealing in his Saturday start. The right-hander surrendered just one run (a second inning solo home run) and fanned seven over four innings pitched. Magnus Ellerts struck out two and allowed four runs over an inning and two-thirds. Matt Jachec struck out three over two and a third scoreless innings. Zane Morehouse worked two scoreless innings. Jack Jasiak allowed the placed runner to score in his inning of work.

Duck Tales

Akron's offense was held in check for most of the night until the sixth. Tyresse Turner opened the inning with a single before stealing second and advancing to third on a groundout. Angel Genao drove home Turner with a single to center. After a Ralphy Velazquez single and Alfonsin Rosario walked to load the bases, Joe Lampe singled home Genao to cut the New Hampshire lead to 5-2. Jacob Cozart reached on a fielder's choice to bring home Velazquez before a wild pitch scored Rosario to cap the big sixth inning and cut the Fisher Cats lead to 5-4. Cozart tied the game in the eighth with a solo home run to the Modelo Tiki Terrace.

Notebook

Cozart's game tying home run was his first homer with the RubberDucks...Maltrud's seven strikeouts are his most since May 7 against Somerset...Akron falls to 2-5 in extra-inning games this season...Game Time: 3:08...Attendance: 5,550.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series at Canal Park against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Sunday, August 24 at 1:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Khal Stephen will make his Guardians organization debut against New Hampshire righty Geison Urbaez (1-2, 3.05 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







