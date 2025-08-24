Big Harrisburg First Dooms Erie
Published on August 23, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves (24-26, 69-50 overall) fell to Harrisburg (27-23, 61-58 overall) 11-3 after a big first inning by the Senators.
Harrisburg sent 13 hitters to the plate and scored nine runs in the first inning. Carlos Peña started for Erie and allowed a leadoff single to Johnathon Thomas. He scored on a one-out double from Branden Bossiere. Kevin Made followed with an RBI double, making it 2-0. After Sam Brown's infield single, Carlos De La Cruz drove a three-run homer to make it 5-0. A two-out walk to Delino DeShields and a single by Caleb Farmer ended Peña's start. Tanner Kohlhepp relieved Peña and allowed a two-run double to Thomas. Seaver King scored Thomas with a single, making it 8-0. Bossiere hit his second RBI double, making it 9-0.
Erie scored three times against Harrisburg starter Erik Tolman in the second inning. Justice Bigbie walked and Ben Malgeri singled to begin the inning. Roberto Campos hit an RBI double to score Bigbie and get Erie on the board. Danny Serretti hit an RBI single. Seth Stephenson scored Campos on a sacrifice fly, making it 9-3.
DeShields tripled and scored on Thomas' single in the fifth, making it 10-3.
Thomas' sacrifice fly against Malgeri, who pitched the ninth inning for Erie, made it 11-3.
Chance Huff (4-2) earned the win in relief over Peña (5-6).
Erie and Harrisburg conclude the series on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. with Garrett Burhenn facing Jarlin Susana.
Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, Bud Light Party Deck groups, and 2025 Eastern League Playoff tickets are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.
Eastern League Stories from August 23, 2025
- Cats Drop 5-0 Lead, Hang on for 6-5 Win in 11 Innings in Akron - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Cats Drop 5-0 Lead, Hang on for 6-5 Win in 11 Innings in Akron - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Ducks Rally to Force Extras But Fall 6-5 in 11 - Akron RubberDucks
- Willems Hits Fifth Homer in Eight Games in Loss to Richmond - Chesapeake Baysox
- Davidson Homers Twice as Squirrels Snap Slide - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Condon Homers Again But Yard Goats Win Streak Snapped - Hartford Yard Goats
- Avina Slashes Home Run to Topple Hartford Saturday - Somerset Patriots
- Cruz, Griffin Lead 4-2 Win over Reading - Altoona Curve
- Big Harrisburg First Dooms Erie - Erie SeaWolves
- Thomas, de la Cruz Power Senators Past SeaWolves in 11-3 Rout - Harrisburg Senators
- Epperson Becomes Winningest Manager in Team History with 8-2 Victory over Binghamton - Portland Sea Dogs
- Reading's Win Streak Snapped as Altoona Takes Game Five - Reading Fightin Phils
- Binghamton Falls to Portland on Saturday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Pirates Outfielder Oneil Cruz Returns to Curve, PA on Rehab - Altoona Curve
- Sánchez Makes Team-Leading 17th Start Saturday in Akron - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.