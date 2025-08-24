Big Harrisburg First Dooms Erie

The SeaWolves (24-26, 69-50 overall) fell to Harrisburg (27-23, 61-58 overall) 11-3 after a big first inning by the Senators.

Harrisburg sent 13 hitters to the plate and scored nine runs in the first inning. Carlos Peña started for Erie and allowed a leadoff single to Johnathon Thomas. He scored on a one-out double from Branden Bossiere. Kevin Made followed with an RBI double, making it 2-0. After Sam Brown's infield single, Carlos De La Cruz drove a three-run homer to make it 5-0. A two-out walk to Delino DeShields and a single by Caleb Farmer ended Peña's start. Tanner Kohlhepp relieved Peña and allowed a two-run double to Thomas. Seaver King scored Thomas with a single, making it 8-0. Bossiere hit his second RBI double, making it 9-0.

Erie scored three times against Harrisburg starter Erik Tolman in the second inning. Justice Bigbie walked and Ben Malgeri singled to begin the inning. Roberto Campos hit an RBI double to score Bigbie and get Erie on the board. Danny Serretti hit an RBI single. Seth Stephenson scored Campos on a sacrifice fly, making it 9-3.

DeShields tripled and scored on Thomas' single in the fifth, making it 10-3.

Thomas' sacrifice fly against Malgeri, who pitched the ninth inning for Erie, made it 11-3.

Chance Huff (4-2) earned the win in relief over Peña (5-6).

Erie and Harrisburg conclude the series on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. with Garrett Burhenn facing Jarlin Susana.

