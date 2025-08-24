Thomas, de la Cruz Power Senators Past SeaWolves in 11-3 Rout

Published on August 23, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators wasted no time Saturday night in Erie, exploding for nine first-inning runs and cruising to an 11-3 win over the SeaWolves at UPMC Park. The victory pushed Harrisburg to 61-58 on the season.

Johnathon Thomas sparked the outburst with three hits, including a two-run double in the opening frame, finishing 3-for-5 with four RBI, a double, and a stolen base. Carlos De La Cruz delivered the biggest swing, a three-run homer in the first-his 12th of the year. Branden Boissiere chipped in two RBI doubles, while Delino DeShields scored three times and tripled.

Erie briefly cut the deficit to 9-3 in the second, but Harrisburg's bullpen-Chance Huff (W, 4-2), Daison Acosta, and Hyun-il Choi-combined for five scoreless innings, striking out seven.

The Senators racked up 17 hits in the win and secured a bounce-back after two straight losses to Erie.







Eastern League Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.