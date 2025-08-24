Condon Homers Again But Yard Goats Win Streak Snapped

Published on August 23, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Bridgewater, NJ - Yard Goats slugger Charlie Condon blasted his fourth home run in three games, but the Yard Goats fell to the Somerset Patriots 5-3 and had their four-game win-streak snapped on Saturday night at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, New Jersey. Condon has five home runs and 9 RBI over his last six games since Sunday. The Yard Goats trailed 3-0 until Julio Carrerras cracked a two-run double to make it a 3-2 game in the fourth inning. Somerset defeated the Yard Goats for the first time this week to remain with the final playoff spot by 1.5 games, with 19 games remaining in the regular season.

Somerset scored three runs in the third inning off Hartford starter Jack Mahoney to take an early lead. Dylan Jasso doubled home George Lombard Jr. to make it 1-0. Tyler Hardman followed with a two-run single, scoring Jace Avina and Jasso and it was 3-0 Patriots.

The Yard Goats answered with a pair of runs in the fourth inning against Somerset starter Ben Hess. Benny Montgomery singled, Juan Guerrero walked and Julio Carreras roped a double to left, scoring Montgomery and Guerrero to make it a 3-2 game.

Mahoney went five full innings and retired seven of the final eight batters faced, including the side in order in the fifth inning. He allowed three runs on six hits and had five strikeouts.

Somerset took a 5-2 lead on Jace Avina's two-run homer in the seventh inning off reliever Sam Weatherly. Charlie Condon led off the ninth inning with a solo home run, however, reliever Michael Aries struck out the final three to end the game.

The Yard Goats conclude their six-game series against the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots on Sunday afternoon (1:05 PM) at TD Bank Ballpark in New Jersey. The game will be broadcast on Newstalk 1080 WTIC and the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







