Willems Hits Fifth Homer in Eight Games in Loss to Richmond

Published on August 23, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Saturday night by a final score of 4-2.

The first hitter of the game, Bo Davidson, put Richmond (24-25, 45-71) on top with a solo home run. In the second, Sabin Ceballos hit another solo blast, putting the Flying Squirrels up two.

Creed Willems tied the game for Chesapeake (19-31, 50-67) in the third with a towering two-run home run. He extended his hitting streak to ten games and this was his fifth homer in that span.

Reed Trimble extended his hitting streak to eight games with a pair of hits.

Richmond starter Trystan Vrieling went 3.1 innings and allowed two runs. He was relieved by Ian Villers (W, 2-1), Marques Johnson and Tyler Vogel (S, 3), who combined for 5.2 shutout innings.

Juaron Watts-Brown got the start for Chesapeake and pitched 4.1 innings, allowing two runs while striking out four. Gerald Ogando (L, 1-2) entered in relief and tossed 1.1 innings where he allowed one run. Ryan Long and Peter Van Loon followed with 3.1 innings of one-run ball.

Richmond added two more runs on a Turner Hill RBI single and another Davidson solo homer in the sixth and seventh innings.

Chesapeake and Richmond conclude their series tomorrow afternoon at Prince George's Stadium. Michael Forret (1-0, 0.00) will start for Chesapeake against Richmond's Jack Choate (4-5, 3.32). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

