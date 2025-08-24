Reading's Win Streak Snapped as Altoona Takes Game Five
Published on August 23, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Reading Fightin Phils News Release
(Altoona, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (22-28; 47-40) had their three game win streak snapped on Saturday night after the Altoona Curve (28-22; 58-60) took game five in a 4-2 win. The Fightin Phils still lead the series 3-2 as they look to earn a series win in tomorrow's finale.
The Fightin Phils continue their trend of taking the first lead in the top of the second. With two outs, Dylan Campbell delivered a single and Leandro Pineda followed with a ground-ruled double, setting them up to score on a ground-ruled double from Aidan Miller, giving Reading the early 2-0 lead.
The Curve tied it up in the bottom of the fourth as Konnor Griffin was hit by a pitch then stole second. Termarr Johnson singled and Griffin was able to score due to a throwing error by Leandro Pineda. Omar Alfonozo got Johnson to third on a sac bunt and Johnson continued to score on an RBI single from Esmerlyn Valdez.
Oneil Cruz, who started his rehab assignment tonight, put the Curve ahead in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI triple that scored P.J. Hilson. Hilson got to first after grounding into a forced out before scoring. Konnor Griffin followed with an RBI single that scored Cruz to extend Altoona's lead to 4-2.
Gunner Mayer took the mound for Reading after Braydon Tucker finished up his Double-A debut and delivered two scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Andrew Bechtold continued Mayer's work with another scoreless inning and two strikeouts, keeping the score 4-2.
Unfortunately, the Fightin Phils were unable to add any runs to their score and the Curve took game five in a 4-2 win. Aidan Miller continued his strong performance at the plate this series as he racked up another three hits with two RBI and added his 49th stolen base for the season. Braydon Tucker (L, 0-1) suffered the loss after allowing four earned runs on five hits over five innings of work as Po-Yu Chen (W, 4-9) earned the win.
The Fightin Phils return to the field on Sunday at 6 p.m. against the Altoona Curve. RHP Griff McGarry will start for Reading, and he will go opposite LHP Dominic Perachi for Altoona. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 5:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.
The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, August 26 through Sunday, August 31 against the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. On Tuesday night, fans can find their unclaimed money, thanks to the Pennsylvania Treasury Department. Wednesday is a pre-game community music showcase, presented by String Tree. Thursday and Friday both feature fireworks. Thursday's is sponsored by PA Virtual Charter School, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, Berks Technical Institute, The Learning Experience Wyomissing and Friday's is presented by Adams and Associates. Saturday is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show, sponsored by Blue Ridge Remodeling and it is also a Tribute to Mickey Mouse. The series ends Sunday with Dinosaur Day: An Immersive Dinosaur Experience, Appearance by Pennsylvania Dinosaurs, thanks to Tower Health - Reading Hospital. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.
The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.
