Jimenez Deals and Dunn Homers Twice in Wednesday Night Win

Published on August 20, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Altoona, PA) - Six excellent innings from Estibenzon Jimenez and two home runs from Nick Dunn led the Reading Fightin Phils (20-27; 45-69) to a 7-1 win over the Altoona Curve (27-20; 57-58) on Wednesday night at People's Natural Gas Field. With the win, Reading evens up this week's series with Altoona at one.

Jimenez (W, 3-3) kept Altoona's bats quiet on the evening. The right hander allowed one-unearned run on four hits across six innings, with no walks and eight strikeouts. The lone run for Altoona came in the bottom of the fourth as Nick Cimillo singled home Mitch Jebb.

Aside from that, it was all Reading on the night. The Fightin Phils struck first with three runs in the top of the fourth inning. Carson DeMartini led off the inning with a single and scored when Felix Reyes hit his 26th double of the season to make it 1-0. Two batters later, Nick Dunn launched his fifth home run of the year to score Reyes and make it 3-0.

After Altoona scored their run in the bottom of the fourth, Reading tacked on two more in the sixth. Caleb Ricketts led off the frame with a single and Dunn followed with his second home run of the night, and sixth of the season, making it 5-1. The R-Phils tacked on another run in the seventh and eighth frames.

Aidan Miller led off the seventh with a double and moved to third on a DeMartini single. Reyes then hit into a double play, but it scored Miller to increase Reading's advantage to five. In the top of the seventh, Alex Binelas singled, then moved to third on an infield single and error off the bat of Cade Fergus. Binelas came around to score on a Miller single to make it 7-1.

Wilber Dotel (L, 5-8) started for the Curve and five runs on eight hits across six innings of work, with one walk and six strikeouts. Reading's bullpen turned in a shutdown performance, as Tristan Garnett, Andrew Bechtold and John McMillon each did not allow a run over an inning of work a piece.

Miller led the way with three hits, two doubles, a run and RBI. DeMartini, Dunn and Binelas all had two hits on the night. Reyes, Leandro Pineda and Dylan Campbell all doubled as Reading collected 14 hits in the series-evening victory.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Thursday at 6 p.m. against the Altoona Curve. RHP Chuck King will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Alessandro Ercolani for Altoona. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 5:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, August 26 through Sunday, August 31 against the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. On Tuesday night, fans can find their unclaimed money, thanks to the Pennsylvania Treasury Department. Wednesday is a pre-game community music showcase, presented by String Tree. Thursday and Friday both feature fireworks. Thursday's is sponsored by PA Virtual Charter School, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, Berks Technical Institute, The Learning Experience Wyomissing and Friday's is presented by Adams and Associates. Saturday is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show, sponsored by Blue Ridge Remodeling and it is also a Tribute to Mickey Mouse. The series ends Sunday with Dinosaur Day: An Immersive Dinosaur Experience, Appearance by Pennsylvania Dinosaurs, thanks to Tower Health - Reading Hospital. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.