Dotel Strikes out Six in 7-1 Loss

Published on August 20, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Mitch Jebb picked up two hits, but Altoona dropped a 7-1 decision to the Reading Fightin Phils on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Nick Cimillo drove in Altoona's only run, an unearned run in the fourth inning, as the Curve failed to draw a walk in the second game of the series.

Wilber Dotel finished six innings, the fourth consecutive outing in the calendar month that he's gone six in his start and suffered the loss. Dotel allowed two home runs to Nick Dunn and struck out six batters in his outing.

Reading starter Estibenzen Jimenez tossed six strong innings to earn the win. He struck out six and scattered just four hits and no walks in his outing. Relievers Tristan Garnett, Andrew Bechtold and John McMillan each tossed a scoreless inning in relief following him on the mound.

Termarr Johnson extended his hit streak to six consecutive games with a ninth inning single against the Reading bullpen. In his last 14 games, Johnson is batting .382 (21-for-55) with a .926 OPS. Starting shortstop Konnor Griffin went 0-for-4 in his second game with the Curve.

Altoona continues their series on Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. against the Reading Fightin Phils. RHP Alessandro Ercolani is slated to start for the Curve with RHP Chuck King slated to start for Reading.

Altoona continues their series on Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. against the Reading Fightin Phils. RHP Alessandro Ercolani is slated to start for the Curve with RHP Chuck King slated to start for Reading.







