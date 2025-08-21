Ducks Fall 6-2 to Fisher Cats

August 20, 2025

Jake Fox collected two hits and drove in two, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats beat the Akron RubberDucks 6-2 on Wednesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

New Hampshire jumped ahead in the first. Je'Von Ward doubled with two outs to bring home Jackson Hornung to make it 1-0 Fisher Cats.

Mound Presence

Zach Jacobs got the start in the bullpen game for the RubberDucks. The right-hander allowed three runs (two earned) over 2.2 innings while striking out two. Adam Tulloch followed with 2.1 innings pitched, two strikeouts and two runs allowed. Alonzo Richardson gave the Akron bullpen a huge lift by striking out three over four innings while allowing just one run.

Duck Tales

Akron's only runs came in the fifth. Back-to-back walks by Alfonsin Rosario and Joe Lampe set up Jake Fox's two-run single to cut the New Hampshire lead to 5-2.

Notebook

Fox's two hit night extended his season-long hitting streak to seven games... Ralphy Velazquez's seven game hitting streak and 19 game on-base streak were both snapped in the loss...Game Time: 2:58...Attendance: 2,143.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Thursday, August 21 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Yorman Gómez (3-0, 1.90) will face New Hampshire righty Fernando Perez (0-1, 5.40 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







