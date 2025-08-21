Late Innings Comeback Falls Flat, Sea Dogs Lose 4-1

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (21-25, 55-58) fell 4-1 to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (31-16, 76-38) in front of 5,681 fans at Delta Dental Park. The Sea Dogs moved to 21-25 in the second half, and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Sea Dogs Manager Chad Epperson has 281 wins and is just one victory away from tying Arnie Beyeler for most managerial wins in team history.

RHP John Holobetz was strong in his third start with Portland this season. He tossed 7.0 innings allowing one run on six hits while walking one and striking out four. Holobetz has pitched at least 6.0 innings in each of his starts this year with the Sea Dogs.

The Rumble Ponies took the lead in the top of the seventh inning courtesy of a solo homer by Jacob Reimer (7) and Portland trailed, 1-0.

Binghamton extended their lead in the top of the eighth inning. After back-to-back walks issued to William Lugo and Wyatt Young, an RBI double drove home Lugo. Nick Morabito singled home Young and the Rumble Ponies led, 3-0. With the bases loaded, Reiner was hit-by-a-pitch and Binghamton added another run.

In the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs, Miguel Bleis and Brooks Brannon reached base on a pair of singles. Ronaldo Hernandez then bounced an RBI double off the Maine Monster in left field to plate Portland's first run of the game.

RHP R.J. Gordon (4-0, 3.29 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 7.0 innings of shutout ball while surrendering two hits, walking two, and notching seven strikeouts. RHP John Holobetz (0-1, 3.20 ERA) was given the loss pitching 7.0 innings allowing one earned run on six hits while striking out four and walking one. RHP T.J. Shook (S,5) received the save hurling a third of an inning.

The Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies will continue the six-game set tomorrow, Thursday August 21 at Delta Dental Park. First pitch is slated for 6:00 PM. Portland will start LHP Dalton Rogers (3-4, 4.43 ERA) on the mound. Binghamton will hand the ball to LHP Jonathan Santucci (3-0, 2.73 ERA).







