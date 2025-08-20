August 20, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on August 20, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







BRANNON'S BIG FLY POWERS SEA DOGS PAST RUMBLE PONIES 8-3 Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (21-24, 55-57) took the series opener 8-3 over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (30-16, 75-38) in front of 5,746 fans at Delta Dental Park. Portland took the lead after trailing Binghamton 2-0 in the bottom of the first. Marvin Alcantara singled and then moved into scoring position on a single by Allan Castro. The next batter Ronald Rosario crushed a two-run double to tie the game at 2-2. A batter later Brooks Brannon roped a single which scored Rosario to give the Sea Dogs a 3-2 lead. The Sea Dogs struck again in the bottom of the third. Alcantara doubled to start the frame. A single from Castro moved Alcantara to third. In the next at-bat, Rosario peppered an RBI single which extended the lead to 4-2. After a groundout, Brannon (2) jacked a three-run home run to make the score 7-2. RHP Caleb Bolden (3-4, 5.79 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 5.0 innings of two-run ball (all earned) on six hits while striking out three and walking two.

ANOTHER HIT PARADE After putting up a season-high 17 hits in Saturday night's game against Somerset, Portland's offense went back to work last night tallying 13 hits with five hitters notching multiple hits in the contest. Marvin Alcantara (3-5), Allan Castro (2-5, 2 R), Ronald Rosario (2-3, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB), Brooks Brannon (2-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 4 RBI), and Karson Simas (2-4, 1 R) all posted multi-hit games.

SAME STORY DIFFERENT DAY Sea Dogs shortstop Marvin Alcantara went 3-5 for the third consecutive game on Tuesday night versus Binghamton. Over his last four games (8/15-present), Alcantara is riding a four game-hitting streak, slashing .526 (10-19) with four doubles and three RBI. The Venezuelan native now has 10 doubles and 20 RBI on the season.

LIGHTNING STRIKE Sea Dogs designated hitter Brooks Brannon went 2-4 with a three-run homer and four RBI in last night's win over the Rumble Ponies. It was his third multi-hit performance of the season. In his last two games, Brannon is 4-9 with a double, a home run, and four RBI. The Greensboro, N.C. native has struggled at the Double-A level but seems to have turned a corner as of late.

EPPY IS ONE WIN AWAY FROM TYING ALL-TIME MANAGERIAL WINS With Tuesday's win over Binghamton, Sea Dogs Manager Chad Epperson is just one win shy of tying Arnie Beyeler for most managerial wins in team history. Eppy currently has 281 wins in his managerial career. Beyeler holds 282. The Sea Dogs skipper has already passed former managers Carlos Tosca (229) and Kevin Boles (195).

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 20, 2018 - Eduardo Rodriguez works four scoreless and fans eight in a Major League Rehab start as Portland holds on for a 4-3 win over New Hampshire...Jeremy Rivera delivered a two-run double in the fourth.

ON THE MOUND RHP John Holobetz makes his third start of the season sporting an 0-0 record with a 4.26 ERA. Holobetz last appeared for the Sea Dogs on August 14 vs Somerset when he tossed 6.2 innings of two-run ball (earned) giving up four hits while walking one and racking up four strikeouts.







Eastern League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.