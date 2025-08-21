Senators Sweep Doubleheader Behind Early Offense, Strong Pitching
Published on August 20, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators opened Saturday's doubleheader in Erie with a sharp 3-0 win over the SeaWolves. Jackson Kent was excellent, tossing five scoreless innings and striking out six to earn his second win. Junior Santos locked it down with two shutout frames for his 10th save.
Cayden Wallace led the way at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, RBI, two runs, and a stolen base. He drove in the game's first run in the second, then scored on a wild pitch. In the fifth, Wallace doubled and later scored on a sac fly by Maxwell Romero Jr. Harrisburg finished with six hits while turning two double plays to back the pitching staff.
Game Two Recap
The Harrisburg Senators capped off Wednesday's twin bill in Erie with a 4-2 win over the SeaWolves, completing the doubleheader sweep. Harrisburg wasted no time, striking for three runs in the first inning. Carlos De La Cruz doubled home a run before Joe Naranjo drove in two more with a sharp single.
After Erie cut the lead to 3-2 in the second, Sam Brown delivered an RBI single in the fifth to give the Senators insurance. Brown finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.
On the mound, Chance Huff shined in relief, tossing three scoreless innings to earn the win, while Daison Acosta slammed the door with two dominant frames for his fifth save.
With the doubleheader sweep, the Senators close to within a game of first place Altoona with 22 games remaining.
