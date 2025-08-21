Somerset Patriots' Wednesday, August 20th Game Postponed

Published on August 20, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots and Hartford Yard Goats game scheduled for Wednesday, August 20 at TD Bank Ballpark has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as a single admission doubleheader at TD Bank Ballpark on Thursday, August 21 beginning at 4:00 pm. The two games will be seven innings each with a 30-minute break between games. August 21 tickets are good for both games of the double header.

Fans with tickets for the Wednesday, August 20 game can exchange them for tickets to any 2025 Patriots home game, pending availability. Exchanges can be done in person at the box office or by emailing ticketing@somersetpatriots.com.







