Erie Swept in Doubleheader with Harrisburg

Published on August 20, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (22-25, 67-49 overall) dropped both halves of the doubleheader with Harrisburg (26-21, 60-56 overall). Erie lost game one 3-0 and game two 4-2.

Jaden Hamm (L, 2-5) started game one for Erie. In the second inning, Joe Naranjo hit a two-out double. He scored on Cayden Wallace's RBI single to make it 1-0. With Delino DeShields Jr. batting, Wallace scored from second base on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

Wallace doubled and scored on Maxwell Romero Jr.'s sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Hamm limited Harrisburg to three runs over five innings. He allowed four hits and one walk.

Erie's bats were silent against Jackson Kent (W, 2-0), who struck out six and scattered John Peck's two singles over five innings. Junior Santos threw two scoreless innings and locked down his 10th save.

Erie played as the road team in game two, a make up from a postponement from July 13 in Harrisburg. In the bottom of the first inning, Erie started Max Alba (L, 0-1) allowed consecutive one-out singles to Kevin Made and Branden Bossiere. Carlos De La Cruz hit an RBI double to make it 1-0. With two out, Naranjo hit a two-run single to make it 3-0.

Erie responded with a pair of runs in the second. Jake Holton doubled against Thomas Schultz to leadoff the inning. Ben Malgeri hit a one-out double to score Holton and make it 3-1. Eliezer Alfonzo's two-out, RBI single plated Malgeri and made it 3-2.

Sam Brown's RBI single against Ryan Boyer in the fifth inning made it 4-2.

Chance Huff (W, 3-2) tossed three scoreless innings for Harrisburg and picked up the win. Daison Acosta earned his fifth save.

Erie and Harrisburg continue the series on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. Andrew Sears faces Jake Bennett.

