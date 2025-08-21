McAdoo Homers as Cats Take Third Straight

AKRON, OH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (20-26, 49-66) won their third straight game with a 6-2 victory over the Akron RubberDucks (24-23, 67-51) at Canal Park on Wednesday night. Behind third baseman Charles McAdoo's two-run homer, first baseman Jackson Hornung and left fielder Je'Von Ward both drove in two runs, while New Hampshire pitching allowed four hits to lock up the Cats' third-straight win.

Fisher Cats starter Alex Amalfi surrendered one hit and was charged with two earned runs over 4-1/3 innings of work. Amali allowed two walks to start the bottom of the fifth inning and recorded one out as both runs would come in to score on his final line. Reliever Devereaux Harrison replaced Amalfi and went on to toss 1-2/3 scoreless frames.

Chay Yeager (W, 1-1) recorded his first Double-A win and Yondrei Rojas (S, 1) handled the final four outs as the duo combined to allow one hit across the final three innings. Yeager fired 1-2/3 frames with two punchouts before Rojas pitched a scoreless 1-1/3 innings.

Offensively, four of the Fisher Cats' nine hits came from the duo of McAdoo and Ward. Playing in his 29th game with New Hampshire, Ward finished 2-for-5 with two doubles and a pair of runs batted in. In August, Ward is hitting .274 with nine extra base hits and has driven in a team-leading 15 runs. McAdoo leads all New Hampshire hitters with a .279 average in August with five homers and a .995 OPS.

Tonight's top takeaways:

INF Charles McAdoo launches team-leading 15th homer of the year, fifth in August

RHP Chay Yeager locks up first Double-A win with 1-2/3 scoreless relief innings

RHP Yondrei Rojas records four-out save, his first with Double-A New Hampshire

OF Je'Von Ward doubles twice, drives in two runs

Fisher Cats pitching has held Akron to three runs in the two games

Akron played a bullpen game as opener Zach Jacobs (L, 2-3) allowed three runs, two earned on two hits in 2-2/3 innings of work. Left-hander Adam Tulloch gave up two runs in 2-1/3 innings and Alonzo Richardson was tagged for one run in four innings of work.

For the second consecutive game, the Fisher Cats jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning. Following a walk from Hornung, Ward knocked his first double of the night to give New Hampshire their wire-to-wire lead at 1-0.

New Hampshire added to its advantage in the top of the third when McAdoo crushed the two-run shot to make it 3-0. One inning later, the Fisher Cats loaded the bases with two outs and Hornung followed through with a two-run double to bring the lead to 5-0.

Akron got two runs back in the bottom of the fifth inning when center fielder Jake Fox drove in a pair with a single to cut the deficit to 5-2.

The Fisher Cats added two more runs on back-to-back doubles from McAdoo and Ward in the top of the ninth inning to finalize the scoring at 6-2.

The series continues with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Thursday night. New Hampshire's Fernando Perez (0-1, 5.40 ERA) will make his second Double-A start against Akron's Yorman Gómez (3-0, 1.90 ERA).

New Hampshire returns to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, August 26, to open a six-game series with the Erie Sea Wolves, Double-A affiliates of the Detroit Tigers.

