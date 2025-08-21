Yard Goats Postponed in Somerset
Published on August 20, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Hartford Yard Goats News Release
The Yard Goats game vs the Somerset Patriots on Wednesday night at TD Bank Park in Somerset, New Jersey was postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader on Thursday at 4:00 PM.
