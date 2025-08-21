Four Baysox Pitchers Combine to Shut out Richmond

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Wednesday night by a final score of 6-0.

Chesapeake (17-30, 48-66) went ahead in the second inning when Max Wagner drove in Reed Trimble with an RBI single off of Richmond (23-23, 45-68) starter John Michael Bertrand (L, 5-9).

Doug Hodo continued the scoring in the fourth, driving in two runs with a double. Enrique Bradfield Jr. followed by driving in Hodo with a single, pushing the lead to 4-0. Bradfield has reached base in all seven games since returning from injury, and in each of his last 13 overall.

Zach Fruit started for the Baysox and went 4.1 shutout innings where he struck out four. Daniel Lloyd (W, 7-4), Ryan Long and Carter Rustad combined for 4.2 innings out of the bullpen to complete the shutout.

In the eighth, Creed Willems extended his hitting streak to eight games with a two-RBI double, and the Baysox rolled to a 6-0 win.

Chesapeake and Richmond continue the series tomorrow night from Prince George's Stadium. Nestor German (4-6, 4.42) will take the mound for Chesapeake against Richmond's Joe Whitman (3-8, 5.19). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

