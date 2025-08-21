Gordon's Scoreless Outing Leads Binghamton Past Portland

Published on August 20, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - Right-hander R.J. Gordon dominated for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (31-16, 76-38), as they beat the Portland Sea Dogs, 4-1, at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field on Wednesday.

Gordon (4-0) earned the win and spun seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, while only allowing two hits and two walks. Gordon threw 6.1 no-hit innings, before allowing a single to center fielder Allan Castro with one out in the seventh inning. After issuing a leadoff walk in the bottom of the first, Gordon retired 14-straight hitters and faced the minimum over five innings.

Gordon threw seven innings for the third time in six starts at the Double-A level. Gordon is Binghamton's only pitcher that has tossed at least seven innings in multiple starts this season.

Portland (21-25, 55-58) right-hander John Holobetz dueled with Gordon, before the Ponies got to him in the seventh inning. Holobetz finished with four strikeouts in seven innings of one-run ball.

In the seventh inning with one out, designated hitter Jacob Reimer belted a solo home run to left-center field that broke the scoreless tie. It marked Reimer's seventh home run at the Double-A level and his third long ball over his last seven games.

Binghamton scored three runs in the top of the eighth and took a 4-0 lead against right-hander Zach Bryant. The frame was highlighted by left fielder AJ Ewing's RBI double, center fielder Nick Morabito's RBI single, and Reimer's RBI hit by pitch. Ewing went 2-for-4 with two doubles and recorded his third multi-hit game at the Double-A level.

Right-hander Joshua Cornielly pitched a scoreless eighth inning. Cornielly was going for the six-out save, but gave up an RBI double to Ronaldo Hernández in the ninth, which cut Binghamton's lead to 4-1. Right-hander TJ Shook came in for the final out and threw just one pitch to get Brooks Brannon to ground out and end the game. Shook recorded his fifth save.

The Rumble Ponies continue the six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Thursday at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Reimer extended his hit streak to four games and recorded his fifth multi-RBI game...First baseman Chris Suero drew a walk in the eighth inning and extended his on-base streak to 19 games...Morabito went 2-for-4 with an RBI and stolen base and recorded his 27th multi-hit game...Shortstop William Lugo walked twice and extended his on-base streak to eight games.







