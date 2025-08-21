Squirrels Silenced in 6-0 Shutout Loss to Baysox

BOWIE, Md. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels were held to six hits and shut out by the Chesapeake Baysox, 6-0, on Wednesday night at Prince George's Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (44-69, 23-23) were blanked one night after shutting out the Baysox (48-66, 17-30) in the series opener.

Chesapeake took a 1-0 lead in the second inning with an RBI single by Max Wagner. In the fourth, Douglas Hodo III drove a two-run double and scored on a single by Enrique Bradfield Jr. to extend the lead to 4-0. Creed Willems hit a two-run double in the eighth to open a 6-0 Baysox lead.

After back-to-back scoreless starts, John Michael Bertrand (Loss, 5-9) allowed four runs in 4.2 innings and matched a career high with five walks.

Jack Choate pitched two scoreless relief innings and struck out five.

Baysox pitchers Zach Fruit, Daniel Lloyd (Win, 7-4) Ryan Long and Carter Rustad held the Flying Squirrels to 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine.

The Flying Squirrels continue the road series on Thursday night. Left-hander Joe Whitman (3-8, 5.19) will start for Richmond opposed by Chesapeake right-hander Nestor German (4-6, 4.42). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, from August 26-31. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







