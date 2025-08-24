Binghamton Falls to Portland on Saturday
Published on August 23, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
PORTLAND, Maine - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (32-18, 77-40) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs, 8-2, at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field on Saturday night.
Binghamton trailed 2-0 heading into the fourth inning before it tied the game 2-2 against left-hander Hayden Mullins (5-2). The Ponies hit three doubles in the frame. Third baseman Jacob Reimer led off with a double, catcher Kevin Parada followed with an RBI double, and shortstop William Lugo hit an RBI double with two outs in the frame.
Portland (23-26, 57-59) responded with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, three of which were unearned. Left-hander Daniel Juarez (0-3) retired nine-straight batters to begin his outing, before he issued a double to first baseman Drew Erhard. Left fielder Caden Rose followed with an RBI triple and second baseman Justin Riemer hit an RBI single. Later in the frame, center fielder Allan Castro reached on an error that cleared the bases and scored three runs to extend Binghamton's deficit to 7-2.
Portland added another run in the eighth inning on an RBI hit from catcher Ronald Rosario.
Right-hander Brendan Girton started for Binghamton and allowed two runs, while recording two outs in the first inning. He was removed from the game due to an apparent injury after facing six hitters in the first inning.
Portland got on the board in the first inning when Castro hit an RBI single and later scored on a wild pitch that put Binghamton down 2-0.
The Rumble Ponies conclude the six-game series against the Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Sunday at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.
Postgame Notes: Reimer went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, and a run scored and has recorded five multi-hit games in his last nine contests...Second baseman A.J. Ewing went 2-for-4 and recorded his fourth-straight multi-hit game and his sixth in 10 games at the Double-A level...Parada's RBI double extended his hit streak to five games and his on-base streak to 11 games...Right-hander Brian Metoyer recorded two strikeouts in a perfect eighth inning and extended his scoreless streak to three-straight appearances.
