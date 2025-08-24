Avina Slashes Home Run to Topple Hartford Saturday
Published on August 23, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots defeated the Hartford Yard Goats in game five of a six-game set at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Saturday by a score of 5-3.
Somerset snapped a four-game losing streak. Somerset improved to a 6-11 record against Hartford this year and a 57-30 all-time record against Hartford. With 19 games remaining in the regular season, the Somerset Patriots lead the Hartford Yard Goats by 1.5 games in the Northeast Division in the second half standings. In Somerset's 32 games since the All-Star break, 28 have been decided by three runs or fewer. In the second half of the season, the Patriots are 21-16 in their 37 games that have been decided by three runs or fewer. With an attendance of 6,293, the Patriots played in front of their 18th sellout at TD Bank Ballpark this season.
RHP Ben Hess (5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K) tied his career-high nine strikeouts and earned his first Double-A win in his fourth start with Somerset. Hess ranks fourth among Yankee minor league pitchers in K (118) and tied for fifth in GS (19).
LHP Geoffrey Gilbert (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) tossed two scoreless innings in his Double-A debut.
RHP Michael Arias (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K) collected his first Double-A save in his 11th outing with Somerset this season.
CF Jace Avina (2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, HR, HBP) smacked a two-run home run in the seventh. Avina's home run ended the Patriots' 39.2-inning home run drought, their longest of the season.
3B Dylan Jasso (1-for-2, R, RBI, 2B, K) cracked an RBI double in the third inning.
Jasso has registered a run-scoring hit in four consecutive games. All five of his hits this week have brought in at least one run. Jasso ranks second among Yankee minor leaguers in H (114), fifth in TB (181), sixth in RBI (63), eighth in BA (.276), XBH (35) and R (60), and ninth in OPS (.782).
1B Tyler Hardman (1-for-3, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K) smacked a two-run single in the third inning.
Hardman is tied for eighth in the Eastern League in SLG (.442) and ninth in RBI (54).
C Tomas Frick (2-for-4, 2B) picked up fifth multi-hit game at Double-A.
Frick's five multi-hit games have come within his last nine games over which he has gone 9-for-27 (.333/.406/.407) with 2 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 4 BB and a .813 OPS.
