Epperson Becomes Winningest Manager in Team History with 8-2 Victory over Binghamton

Published on August 23, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (22-26, 55-59) trounced the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (32-17, 77-39) 8-2 on Saturday night in front of 6,868 fans, the 23rd sellout crowd of the season at Delta Dental Park. The Sea Dogs moved to 23-26 in the second half, and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Sea Dogs Manager Chad Epperson now holds the record for the most managerial wins in team history with 283 wins. He passes former manager Arnie Beyeler who previously held the record with 282 wins.

Portland started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Ahbram Liendo singled and then moved to second on an ensuing groundout. Allan Castro followed with an RBI single to give the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead. After Castro swiped second base and then moved to third on a flyout, he later scored on a wild pitch which extended the Sea dogs lead to 2-0.

Binghamton responded in the top of the fourth. Jacob Reimer laced a leadoff double and then scored on an RBI double hit by Kevin Parada, which cut the deficit in half. Two batters later, William Lugo cracked an RBI double to tie the game at 2-2.

The Sea Dogs took the lead again in the bottom of the fourth. Drew Ehrhard ripped a two-out double and later scored on an RBI triple by Caden Rose to make the score 3-2. The next batter Justin Riemer notched an RBI single for his first hit at the Double-A level which increased Portland's lead to 4-2. After Liendo singled and then moved to second base, Marvin Alcantara drew a walk. Then Riemer, Liendo, and Alcantara all scored on a fielding error which bolstered Portland's lead to 7-2.

Portland tacked on one more run in the bottom of the seventh. Castro cranked a leadoff triple and then scored on an RBI single by Ronald Rosario to seal the game 8-2.

LHP Hayden Mullins (5-2, 2.30 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 5.0 innings of two-run ball while surrendering six hits, four walks and notching six strikeouts. RHP Daniel Juarez (0-3, 7.33 ERA) was given the loss pitching 3.0 innings allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out one.

The Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies will conclude the six-game set tomorrow, Sunday August 24 at Delta Dental Park. First pitch is slated for 1:00 PM. Portland will start RHP Blake Wehunt (2-7, 3.99 ERA) on the mound. Binghamton will hand the ball to RHP Luis Moreno (8-2, 4.36 ERA).







