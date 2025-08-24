Davidson Homers Twice as Squirrels Snap Slide
Published on August 23, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
BOWIE, Md. - Bo Davidson hit a pair of solo homers and the Richmond Flying Squirrels pitching staff combined for 16 strikeouts in a 4-2 win over the Chesapeake Baysox on Saturday night at Prince George's Stadium.
The Flying Squirrels (45-71-1, 24-25 second half) remained 3.5 games out of first place with 19 games to play while snapping a three-game losing streak against the Baysox (50-67, 19-31).
With the score tied, 2-2, in the top of the sixth, Carter Howell was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and stole second before scoring on a single by Turner Hill for a 3-2 Richmond lead against Chesapeake reliver Gerald Ogando (Loss, 1-2).
In the seventh, Davidson drove his second solo homer of the game, his fifth at Double-A, to extend the lead to 4-2.
Ian Villers (Win, 2-1) took over in the fourth inning and retired all eight batters he faced, striking out two. Marques Johnson tied his career high with six strikeouts over his two scoreless innings.
In the bottom of the ninth, Brandon Butterworth led off with a double against Richmond reliever Tyler Vogel (Save, 3), who sat down the next three batters in order, including two strikeouts, to end the game.
The 16 strikeouts by the Flying Squirrels pitching staff tied a season high.
Davidson led off the game with a solo homer to give the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead against Baysox starter Juaron Watts-Brown.
In the second, Sabin Ceballos drove a solo homer to left, his fifth of the season, to open a 2-0 lead.
The Baysox tied the score, 2-2, with a two-run homer by Creed Willems in the bottom of the third against Richmond starter Trystan Vrieling.
Vrieling struck out six batters and allowed two runs over 3.1 innings.
The Flying Squirrels wrap up the road series on Sunday afternoon. Left-hander Jack Choate (4-5, 3.32) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium.
The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, next Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
