Pirates Outfielder Oneil Cruz Returns to Curve, PA on Rehab

Published on August 23, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, PA - The Pittsburgh Pirates announced today that outfielder Oneil Cruz is scheduled to begin a Major League Rehab assignment with the Curve beginning on Saturday, August 23rd when the Curve host the Reading Fightin Phils at 6:00 p.m.

Cruz, who was placed on the 7-Day Concussion injured list on August 13, is batting .207 with 17 2B, 2 3B, 18 HR, 41 RBI and career-best 34 stolen bases in 108 games with the Pirates this season. His 34 stolen bases lead the National League entering play on Saturday.

The 26-year-old from Nizao in the Dominican Republic made his major league debut with the Pirates in the final days of the 2021 season and has played 352 career games with the Pirates batting .237 with 58 homers and 188 RBI in his major league career.

Cruz, who batted .285 with 23 2B, 8 3B, 13 HR, 57 RBI and 21 SB in his 97 games with Altoona across the 2019 and 2021 seasons, became the tallest position player to ever play for the Curve when he joined the team in August of 2019. Cruz was named a Double-A Northeast League Post-Season All-Star in 2021, the same season that he became the tallest player to start a major league game at shortstop.

Altoona sends RHP Antwone Kelly to the mound tonight, the Fightin Phils will send RHP Braydon Tucker. Saturday's game will be carried live on SportsNet Pittsburgh with former Pirates outfielder Alex Presley joining the call. Pre-game coverage on Talk Radio 98.5 WRTA and the Fly Altoona Curve Radio Network begins at 5:45 p.m. Saturday's game at PNG Field is Pro Wrestling Night, presented by 814 Wrestling, with a special appearance by Ted Dibiase, presented by Snare and Associates, and postgame Fireworks presented by Breezeline, Furrer Beverage and Home Genius Exteriors.

Altoona sends LHP Dominic Perachi to the mound on Sunday, the Fightin Phils will send RHP Griff McGarry. Sunday's game will also be carried live on SportsNet Pittsburgh with former Pirates outfielder Alex Presley joining the call. Pre-game coverage on Talk Radio 98.5 WRTA and the Fly Altoona Curve Radio Network begins at 5:45 p.m. Sunday is Faith Night at Peoples Natural Gas Field with post-game fireworks presented by Precious Life, Breezeline, KED Plasma and Blair County Churches.

