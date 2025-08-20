Rumble Ponies Drop Series Opener to Sea Dogs in Portland

Published on August 19, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

PORTLAND, Maine - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (30-16, 75-38) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs, 8-3, in the series opener at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field on Tuesday.

Binghamton raced out to a 2-0 lead three batters into the game. Center fielder Nick Morabito hit a two-run home run off right-hander Caleb Bolden (3-4). Morabito mashed his sixth home run of the season, which followed left fielder Chris Suero's single.

Portland (21-24, 55-57) took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the first against right-hander Luis Moreno (8-2). The frame was highlighted by a two-run double from catcher Ronald Rosario and an RBI single from designated hitter Brooks Brannon.

The Sea Dogs scored four runs in the third inning and Binghamton trailed 7-2 after three frames. The bottom of the third was highlighted by Rosario's RBI single and a Brannon's three-run home run.

Binghamton got a run back in the sixth inning and cut the deficit to 7-3. Second baseman Wyatt Young drove in catcher Kevin Parada on a groundout. Parada led off the frame with a double against right-hander Jacob Webb.

Portland grabbed another run in the eighth inning when second baseman Karson Simas scored on a wild pitch that made it 8-3.

The Rumble Ponies continue the six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Wednesday at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Suero went 3-for-5 with a run, which extended his hit streak to six games, his on-base streak to 18 games...Suero recorded his fifth multi-hit game and second three-hit game...Third baseman Jacob Reimer went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, which marked his ninth multi-hit game...Parada went 1-for-4 with a run and extended his on-base streak to eight games...First baseman JT Schwartz went 2-for-4, which marked his eighth multi-hit game...Shortstop William Lugo drew a walk, which extended his on-base streak to seven games.







