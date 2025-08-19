Milacki Returns as Cats Open Six-Game Slate in Arkon

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (18-26, 47-66) open a six-game series with the Akron RubberDucks (24-21, 7-46) with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch at Canal Park on Tuesday night. The RubberDucks fell 1-1/2 games shy of the first-half title in the Southeast Division and are currently two games back of first-place Altoona in the second-half standings.

LAST TIME OUT

The Fisher Cats won the series finale with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon. Victor Arias delivered a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning and Devereaux Harrison (W, 6-6) stranded the potential tying run at third in the bottom of the 10th to secure New Hampshire's second win of the week.

Alex De Jesus connected on his first homer of the season to give New Hampshire a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning. Dasan Brown then drove in De Jesus with a triple in the top of the seventh inning to make it 2-0.

After the Fisher Cats squandered their two-run lead, Harrison shut down the Rumble Ponies in 2-2/3 one-hit innings with four punchouts to take the win in Sunday's contest.

New Hampshire entered the series on a five-game losing skid that elevated to eight games until an 8-0 win in game one of Saturday's doubleheader. It was the Cats' longest slide since September of 2022, when New Hampshire went on a 10-game losing streak.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Right-hander Bobby Milacki (0-2, 3.94 ERA) will make is first start for New Hampshire since May 4 in Tuesday's series opener. Milacki started the year with Triple-A Buffalo before joining the Fisher Cats on April 23. He made seven appearances and one start with the Fisher Cats and returned to Buffalo on May 28. Milacki surrendered seven earned runs with 16 strikeouts and six walks over 16 innings at Double-A New Hampshire. Across 19 appearances with the Bisons, Milacki went 2-1 with a 4.17 earned run average in 41 innings pitched. Milacki has made four total starts this year, as his last start being on July 4 in Rochester. His lone start with New Hampshire was on May 4 in Portland, when the righty allowed one earned run on four hits in two innings pitched in the Fisher Cats' 5-1 loss. Milacki gave up three runs in his first Buffalo outing on May 31 before rattling off three straight scoreless appearances, holding opponents to three hits and two walks across 5-1/3 innings pitched. He pitched to a 3.60 earned run average in five appearances in June before owning a 6.30 ERA in July. Milacki has not allowed an earned run over three appearances and five innings pitched in August. The 28-year-old was drafted in the 38th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals before being released by the Nationals' Single-A affiliate Auburn Doubledays in May of 2020. The Minnesota Twins inked Milacki in June of 2021 and elected free agency in November 2021. Milacki became a free agent after the 2022 season and was signed by the San Diego Padres five days later in November 2022. After climbing from High-A Fort Wayne to Triple-A El Paso, Milacki elected free agency again on November 4, 2024. The Blue Jays signed Milacki on December 16, 2024, and the Lake Havasu City, Arizona native broke camp with Triple-A Buffalo to begin the 2025 campaign.

Akron's Rodney Boone (6-3, 2.01 ERA) gets the ball for his 18th start of the season. The former eighth-round pick to Cleveland in the 2021 MLB Draft is in his second year with the RubberDucks after spending the entirety of the 2024 campaign in Akron. He started his professional career with Single-A Lynchburg in 2022 before being assigned to High-A Lake County in June. Boone went 8-4 with a 3.54 ERA over 23 starts in 2022, making 10 starts for the Hillcats and 13 starts for the Captains. After spending the 2023 season with Lake County, Boone broke camp with the RubberDucks to kick off his third season of pro ball in 2024. Boone battled injury through 2024, logged 38-2/3 innings over nine appearances, with 35 strikeouts to 14 walks. The lefty's fifth and final outing of the year was on May 30 against New Hampshire, when Boone allowed four runs on four hits across 3-2/3 innings pitched in the Fisher Cats' 6-1 win at Canal Park.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

August 19, 2018- The Fisher Cats rolled to a 12-1 win at Trenton. Max Pentecost went 3-for-5, hitting a homer in the second to put New Hampshire in front. Jon Berti went deep in the fifth as the Fisher Cats extended the lead to 4-0. Lourdes Guerriel Jr. homered in a seven-run ninth inning. Jordan Romano allowed one run in 5.2 innings to pick up his 11th win. He struck out six.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats and RubberDucks continue their six-game series with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch at Canal Park on Wednesday night.







