August 19, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on August 19, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS SUNK BY PATRIOTS EXTRA-INNING HOMER 4-3 The Portland Sea Dogs (20-24, 54-57) fell to the Somerset Patriots (26-19, 61-53) 4-3 in 10 innings in front of 6,868 fans, the 22nd sellout crowd of the season at Delta Dental Park. Trailing Somerset 1-0 entering the bottom of the ninth, Portland tied the ballgame. Max Ferguson drew a leadoff walk and then scored on an RBI double from Marvin Alcantara which sent the game to extra innings. The Patriots took a 4-1 lead in the top of the 10th courtesy of a three-run home run from Jackson Castillo (1). The Sea Dogs didn't go down without a fight. Caden Rose started the inning on second base and advanced to third on a passed ball. The next batter Juan Chacon laced an RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-2. Karson Simas came in to pinch run for Chacon. After a wild pitch moved Simas to second, Marvin Alcantara laced an RBI double which made the score 4-3. Somerset scored quickly in the top of the first on an RBI double from Brendan Jones to take a 1-0 lead. RHP Jorge Juan (1-4, 5.06 ERA) was given the loss pitching 1.0 inning allowing three earned runs on two hits while striking out three and walking one.

THE NAME'S CHACON... JUAN CHACON Sea Dogs outfielder Juan Chacon went 2-4 with an RBI in Sunday's loss. After a rough start to the 2025 campaign, Chacon is brought his batting average back up to .200 while adding two doubles and six RBI. Sunday's performance marked the fifth time this season he's notched a multi-hit game.

MARVIN'S A CLUTCH MARTIAN Sea Dogs shortstop Marvin Alcantara went 3-5 with two RBI, one of them being a game-tying double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth of Sunday's extra innings loss to Somerset. Normally known for his defense, Alcantara has started to hit better as of late. In his last five games, Alcantara is slashing .364 (8-for-22) with three doubles and three RBI. Over his past two game Alcantara has tallied three hits in both contests and will look to continue his hitting streak tonight.

BIG BOLDEN ON THE BLOCK Sea Dogs RHP Caleb Bolden struck out a season-high eight batters last wednesday against the Somerset Patriots. Over his last three starts, Bolden has tallied 18 strikeouts and has now totaled 42 on the season.

EPPY IS TWO WINS AWAY FROM TYING ALL-TIME MANAGERIAL WINS With Friday's win over Somerset, Sea Dogs Manager Chad Epperson is just two wins shy of tying Arnie Beyeler for most managerial wins in team history. Eppy currently has 280 wins in his managerial career. Beyeler holds 282. The Sea Dogs skipper has already passed former managers Carlos Tosca (229) and Kevin Boles (195).

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 19, 2010 - Anthony Rizzo cracked a grand slam, and Luis Exposito followed with a solo-homer as the Sea Dogs rallied back to beat Altoona 9-8 at Hadlock Field. The inning started on a solo-homer by Ryan Lavarnway.

ON THE MOUND RHP Caleb Bolden makes his seventh start of the season sporting a 2-4 record with a 6.08 ERA. Bolden last appeared for the Sea Dogs on August 13 vs Somerset when he tossed 5.0 innings of two-run ball (earned) on five hits while walking two and racking up eight strikeouts.







