Antunez Homers in 5-1 Akron Loss

Published on August 19, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Wuilfredo Antunez homered but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats scored three early runs to beat the Akron RubberDucks 5-1 on a rainy Tuesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

New Hampshire jumped in front quickly on Tuesday night. The first three batters all collected hits with two coming around to score to make it 2-0 Fisher Cats before the first out.

Mound Presence

Rodney Boone settled in after the three straight hits to set down the next three he faced with back-to-back strikeouts to end the frame. New Hampshire added one more off Boone in the second. In total, Boone worked two innings allowing three runs while striking out four. Davis Sharpe struck out three over two scoreless innings. Magnus Ellerts tossed two scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Zane Morehouse allowed two unearned runs over an inning and a third. Alaska Abney tossed a scoreless inning and two-thirds.

Duck Tales

Akron's lone run came in the bottom of the fifth. Antunez launched a solo home run to the Modelo Tiki Terrace to cut the Fisher Cats lead to 3-1. Akron threatened for more in the eighth with runners on first and second with only one out, but a fielder's choice and strikeout ended the inning without a run scoring.

Notebook

The loss snapped Akron's five game winning streak...The RubberDucks have homered in five straight games (10 homers during the stretch), which is tied for their longest such streak of the season...Antunez has now homered in back-to-back games giving him 17 on the season between Akron and Lake County, which is third most in the Guardians organization... Ralphy Velazquez, Jacob Cozart and Christian Knapczyk all singled in their Canal Park debuts...Game Time: 3:52 (1:20)...Attendance: 2,409.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Wednesday, August 20 at 6:35 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







