Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Erie

Published on August 19, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (58-55 & 24-20) at Erie SeaWolves (66-47 & 21-23)

Game #114 Â 2nd Half Game #45

Tuesday, August 19, 6:05 p.m. Â UPMC Park

RH Jarlin Susana vs RH Garrett Burhenn

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game one of their seven-game series tonight at UPMC Park in Erie. This series includes a DH Wednesday where the Senators are the home team in game two. They began the season in Erie with the SeaWolves sweeping the three-game series. Overall Erie has taken nine of the 14 games the teams have played. Erie won the first half division championship.

LAST GAME RECAP: The Harrisburg Senators closed their series in Hartford with authority, rolling to an 11-2 win over the Yard Goats on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park. The win finished off the first six-game sweep for the Senators since the schedule changed to six-game series in 2021. The offense came alive in the second inning as Joe Naranjo opened the scoring with an RBI single, followed by RBI groundout from Viandel Peña and an RBI single from Maxwell Romero Jr. Peña delivered the biggest blow an inning later, crushing a two-out grand slam to right that gave Harrisburg a commanding 7-0 lead. Sam Brown added three hits, including an RBI triple, while Seaver King capped the day with a two-run homer in the eighth. Peña finished with five RBI, and Branden Boissiere tallied three hits to pace the 14-hit attack. On the mound, Erik Tolman and Hyun-il Choi combined to limit Hartford early before the bullpen of Jack Sinclair and Chance Huff sealed the victory.

FILIBUSTERS: Since July 5 Harrisburg has gone 22-12 Â In that same time frame, they have a 3.10 ERA which is third in the league Â The grand slam by Cayden Wallace Saturday night was his second this season. The grand slam by Viandel Pena Sunday afternoon was his first and the Sens fifth Â The Senators also have four walk-off HRs this season Â The Sens are three games over .500 for the first time since 7/4/24 when the fell to 41-38. Â The six-game sweep at Hartford was the Sens first six-game sweep of a series, home or road, ever.

ALUMNI REPORT: Bryce Harper went 3-for-6 with 2 HRs, 3 RBIs and 2 Rs in the Phils 12-7 win over Seattle.

ON THE DOCKET: The Senators began a two-week road trip Tuesday night in Hartford. They have 7 games at Erie before returning home to play the Altoona Curve next Tuesday. After these two weeks, the Senators have just one road trip remaining at Chesapeake in early September.

PROSPECT WATCH: The Harrisburg Senators roster includes the following mlb.com Nationals Top 30 prospects: #3 RHP Jarlin Susana ; #5 LHP Alex Clemmey, #7 INF Seaver King ; #11 LHP Jake Bennett, and # 21 LHP Jackson Kent.

SENATORS ROSTER: The Senators have 28 active players. The roster has 16 players originally drafted or signed by the Nationals, five acquired via trade, four players signed as free agents and three MiLB rule 5 picks. The Sens have had 63 different players this season. One player with the Sens this season are in the big leagues (OF Daylen Lile). There are just six players that have been on the active roster all-season for the Sens with several that have been to Rochester and back and one on the IL.

2026 HOME SCHEDULE: The home opener is Tue, 4/7 vs Akron. The opponents in order are Akron, Altoona, Erie, Akron, Somerset, Erie, Richmond, New Hampshire, Reading, Richmond, Chesapeake, and Altoona.

COACHING STAFF: Delino DeShields leads the Senators in his third season with the Nationals organization. Rigo Beltran (pitching coach), Jeff Livesey (hitting coach), Oscar Salazar (development coach), Don Neidig (athletic trainer) and Ryan Grose (strength & conditioning) all return to Harrisburg this year. The only newcomer to the staff is Jordan Myers (performance analyst).

TODAY IN SENATORS BASEBALL HISTORY: 1989: Rain forces the Senators to postpone their game against Canton on City Island, marking the team's 26th rainout of the season.







Eastern League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.