Estrada Picks up Another Multi-Hit Game in Loss to Richmond

Published on August 19, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Tuesday night by a score of 4-0.

Chesapeake (16-30, 47-66) starter Blake Money (L, 3-4) went five innings and allowed two runs while striking out seven. It was Money's third straight outing in which he struck out six or more hitters.

Dayson Croes put Richmond (23-22, 44-68) on top in the first with a sacrifice fly. Victor Bericoto hit an RBI single in the third and Carter Howell drove in another in the sixth, part of a two-run inning.

Aron Estrada went 2-for-3 in the game and now has multiple hits in four of his last five games. Tavian Josenberger extended his on-base streak to seven games with a pair of hits.

The Flying Squirrels' bullpen combined for 4.1 scoreless innings. Chris Wright (W, 2-0) threw 1.1 innings while Tyler Vogel (S, 2) collected a two inning save.

Chesapeake's Micah Ashman faced the minimum through his two innings of work and struck out three. Gerald Ogando tossed a clean ninth for the Baysox. He has only allowed two earned runs in his last 14 innings.

Chesapeake and Richmond continue their series tomorrow at Prince George's Stadium. Zach Fruit (0-4, 9.33) will get the ball for Chesapeake against Richmond's John Michael Bertrand (5-8, 2.78). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.