RubberDucks Welcomed 10-Millionth Fan to Canal Park

Published on August 19, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks welcomed its 10-millionth fan to Canal Park during the game on July 29. The 10-millonth fan, David Haller, his wife Nairmeen and their three children (Sara, David, and Jenna) were honored before the RubberDucks home game on August 1. The family received a RubberDucks number 10 jersey that read "Million" on the back and their son, David, got to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The Hallers and their company, Serv-Ice, have been season ticket holders since the park opened 28 years ago.

"We are absolutely humbled to welcome 10 million fans through the gates of Canal Park since 1997," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "Akron has been an amazing home, and we love getting to welcome the best fans in baseball through the gates every season. With 12 home games remaining during the 2025 season, we look forward to making more memories and starting the countdown to 20 million fans."

Canal Park was built in 1997 and it was the vision of then Akron Mayor Don Plusquellic to build a ballpark on Main Street that would serve as a catalyst for reshaping downtown Akron and improving the lives of its residents. Thanks to a great partnership with the City of Akron and current Mayor Shammas Malik, the RubberDucks have continued to make Canal Park the epicenter of Affordable. Family. Fun. for multiple generations of Akronites.

The Akron RubberDucks return to Canal Park to begin a six-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday, August 19 at 6:35 p.m.

Tickets for all 12 remaining RubberDucks regular season home games can be purchased by calling 855-97-QUACK or by visiting akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks regular season at Canal Park runs all summer long through September 7. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.







Eastern League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.