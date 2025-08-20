Comeback Curve Pick up 6-5 Win over Reading

Published on August 19, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa. - Tres Gonzalez drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning to complete a 5-4 comeback win for the Curve over the Reading Fightin Phils in front of 5,690 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Tuesday night.

Infielder Konnor Griffin made his Double-A debut, becoming the youngest player in franchise history, and went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base. Griffin singled in the first innings, stole second and advanced to third on an error. Griffin is the first Pirates minor leaguer to steal 60 bases since Manny Ravelo in 2001 stole 70 bases with single-A Hickory and Lynchburg.

Trailing 4-1 after three innings, the Curve rallied for single runs in the fourth and fifth. Mitch Jebb singled home Omar Alfonzo in the fourth inning and the Curve added another on Alfonzo's double. After Reading added a run in the top of the sixth, the Curve drew even with two hits and a pair of sacrifice flies from Jebb and Griffin to tie the game at 5-5.

In the eighth, Duce Gourson singled and stole two bases to with one out and scored easily on Gonzalez's sacrifice fly to center field.

Dominic Perachi started for the Curve and lasted 2.2 innings before Altoona's bullpen carried the team to the win. Landon Tomkins (1.1 IP, 0 R), Blake Townsend (1.0 IP, 1 K), Mike Walsh (2.0 IP, 1 R, 2 K), Justin Meis (1.0 IP, 0 R) and Tyler Samaniego (Save, 1.0 IP, 2 K) each contributed on the mound and held Reading to just three hits and no walks over the final 6.1 innings of the game.

Gourson turned in a three-hit day at the plate to lead Altoona's offense. In his last 11 games, Gourson is batting .405 (15-for-37) with a 1.164 OPS, recording two doubles and two homers with four RBI.

Altoona continues their series on Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. against the Reading Fightin Phils. RHP Wilber Dotel is slated to start for the Curve with RHP Estibenzon Jimenez slated to start for Reading.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.