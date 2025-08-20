Reading Falls to Altoona in Game One of Series

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (19-27; 44-69) dropped their first game of the series against the Altoona Curve (27-19; 57-57) 6-5 on Tuesday night at PNG Field.

The Curve struck first in the bottom of the first inning. Termarr Johnson reached on a fielder's choice as Zach Arnold threw out Konnor Griffin at home, who earned his first Double-A hit on a single during his time at bat. A throwing error by Griff McGarry on a pickoff attempt allowed Johnson to advance to third who then ultimately scored on a wild pitch from McGarry, giving Altoona the 1-0 lead.

With the bases loaded for the Fightin Phils in the top of the third, José Rodriguez delivered a two-run RBI single that scored Zach Arnold and Cade Fergus, putting Reading in the lead. Arnold reached on a fielding error by Nick Cimillo and Fergus walked, which was all followed by a single from Aidan Miller to get them into scoring position.

Felix Reyes stepped up and delivered an RBI double that scored Rodriguez, extending Reading's lead over Altoona. After Paul McIntosh walked, a pitching change for Altoona brought Landon Tomkins to the mound. Dylan Campbell hit an RBI single off of Tomkins, bringing Reyes home, and the Fightin Phils continued to add on to their score.

Altoona cut Reading's lead in half as Mitch Jebb hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth. The bases were loaded at the time of the RBI after Omar Alfonoz walked, Duce Gourson singled and Sammy Siani was hit by pitch. Konnor Griffin grounded into a double play as Reading was able to hold the Curve off from adding any further runs.

The Curve was able to chip away more at Reading's lead in the bottom of the fifth after Esmeryln Valdez walked on two outs. Omar Alfonozo followed with a double, allowing Valdez to score, but Alfonzo was thrown out at third and the Fightin Phils were able to hold them to one additional run scored.

Erick Brito got a run back for Reading with an RBI double that scored Dylan Campbell in the top of the sixth. Campbell grounded into a force out then stole second, setting him up to score. The Fightin Phils now led the Curve 5-3.

The Curve quickly tied it up in the bottom of the sixth after Eiberson Castellano took the mound for Reading. Duce Gourson singled, Sammy Siani singled on a soft bunt and a sac bunt from Tres Gonzalez allowed the runners to advance a base. Mitch Jebb reached on a fielding error by Felix Reyes, allowing Mitch Jebb to reach and score Gourson. Konnor Griffin delivered a sac fly, scoring Siani, and Altoona tied it up 5-5.

Altoona recaptured the lead in the bottom of the eighth thanks to a sac fly from Tres Gonzalez off of Tommy McCollum (L, 0-3). Duce Gourson scored the go-ahead run after singling then stole second and third. The Fightin Phils were unable to respond in the top of the ninth and the Curve claimed the first game of the series. Justin Meis (W, 4-3) earned the win for the night.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday at 6 p.m. against the Altoona Curve. RHP Estibenzon Jimenez will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Wilber Dotel for Altoona. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, August 26 through Sunday, August 31 against the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. On Tuesday night, fans can find their unclaimed money, thanks to the Pennsylvania Treasury Department. Wednesday is a pre-game community music showcase, presented by String Tree. Thursday and Friday both feature fireworks. Thursday's is sponsored by PA Virtual Charter School, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, Berks Technical Institute, The Learning Experience Wyomissing and Friday's is presented by Adams and Associates. Saturday is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show, sponsored by Blue Ridge Remodeling and it is also a Tribute to Mickey Mouse. The series ends Sunday with Dinosaur Day: An Immersive Dinosaur Experience, Appearance by Pennsylvania Dinosaurs, thanks to Tower Health - Reading Hospital. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

