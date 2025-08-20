Squirrels Blank Baysox to Open Road Trip

Published on August 19, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







BOWIE, Md. - Four Richmond pitchers combined to throw a shutout as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Chesapeake Baysox, 4-0, at Prince George's Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Flying Squirrels (44-68, 23-22 second half) held the Baysox (47-66, 16-30) to eight hits and turned three double plays.

In the top of the first, Bo Davidson led off the game with a triple and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Dayson Croes to give the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead against Baysox starter Blake Money (Loss, 3-4).

Croes hit a two-out double in the third inning and scored on a single by Victor Bericoto to extend the Richmond lead to 2-0.

The Baysox stranded runners at third base in the third and fourth innings. In the fifth, Chris Wright entered with two out and issued a walk before getting a flyout to strand the bases loaded.

In the top of the sixth inning, Drew Cavanaugh hit a two-out double for his first Double-A hit. Carter Howell followed with an RBI single and later scored after back-to-back balks by Baysox reliever Peter Van Loon, extending the Richmond lead to 4-0.

Shane Rademacher started and threw 4.2 innings, allowing five hits. Cameron Pferrer took over in the seventh and retired five batters. Tyler Vogel (Save, 2) recorded the final four outs, stranding two inherited baserunners in the eighth.

The Richmond infield turned double plays in the fourth, sixth and ninth innings. The Baysox went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

The Flying Squirrels continue the road series on Wednesday night. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (5-8, 2.78) will start for Richmond opposed by Chesapeake right-hander Zach Fruit (0-4, 9.33). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, from August 26-31. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.