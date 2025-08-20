Squirrels Blank Baysox to Open Road Trip
Published on August 19, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
BOWIE, Md. - Four Richmond pitchers combined to throw a shutout as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Chesapeake Baysox, 4-0, at Prince George's Stadium on Tuesday night.
The Flying Squirrels (44-68, 23-22 second half) held the Baysox (47-66, 16-30) to eight hits and turned three double plays.
In the top of the first, Bo Davidson led off the game with a triple and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Dayson Croes to give the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead against Baysox starter Blake Money (Loss, 3-4).
Croes hit a two-out double in the third inning and scored on a single by Victor Bericoto to extend the Richmond lead to 2-0.
The Baysox stranded runners at third base in the third and fourth innings. In the fifth, Chris Wright entered with two out and issued a walk before getting a flyout to strand the bases loaded.
In the top of the sixth inning, Drew Cavanaugh hit a two-out double for his first Double-A hit. Carter Howell followed with an RBI single and later scored after back-to-back balks by Baysox reliever Peter Van Loon, extending the Richmond lead to 4-0.
Shane Rademacher started and threw 4.2 innings, allowing five hits. Cameron Pferrer took over in the seventh and retired five batters. Tyler Vogel (Save, 2) recorded the final four outs, stranding two inherited baserunners in the eighth.
The Richmond infield turned double plays in the fourth, sixth and ninth innings. The Baysox went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.
The Flying Squirrels continue the road series on Wednesday night. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (5-8, 2.78) will start for Richmond opposed by Chesapeake right-hander Zach Fruit (0-4, 9.33). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium.
Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, from August 26-31. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
Eastern League Stories from August 19, 2025
- Antunez Homers in 5-1 Akron Loss - Akron RubberDucks
- Milacki Fires Four Scoreless in Soggy Tuesday Night Win - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Comeback Curve Pick up 6-5 Win over Reading - Altoona Curve
- Estrada Picks up Another Multi-Hit Game in Loss to Richmond - Chesapeake Baysox
- Moon Mammoths Rallies to Beat Senators - Erie SeaWolves
- Brown Homers, But Senators Fall Late to SeaWolves 4-3 - Harrisburg Senators
- Brannon's Big Fly Powers Sea Dogs Past Rumble Ponies 8-3 - Portland Sea Dogs
- McCade Brown Pitches Yard Goats to Victory - Hartford Yard Goats
- Cruz Splits Through Rehab Assignment in Loss to Hartford Tuesday - Somerset Patriots
- Reading Falls to Altoona in Game One of Series - Reading Fightin Phils
- Squirrels Blank Baysox to Open Road Trip - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Rumble Ponies Drop Series Opener to Sea Dogs in Portland - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Erie - Harrisburg Senators
- August 19, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Milacki Returns as Cats Open Six-Game Slate in Arkon - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Yard Goats to Host First-Ever Card & Memorabilia Show Saturday - Hartford Yard Goats
- RubberDucks Welcomed 10-Millionth Fan to Canal Park - Akron RubberDucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.