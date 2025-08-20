Milacki Fires Four Scoreless in Soggy Tuesday Night Win

Published on August 19, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







AKRON, OH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (19-26, 48-66) played through the rain at Canal Park on Tuesday night and opened a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks (24-22, 67-50) with a 5-1 win. Fisher Cats starter Bobby Milacki matched his season high with four scoreless frames and allowed two hits in his return to New Hampshire. Milacki fired 42 pitches through four frames before the game went into a 1-hour, 20-minute delay in the fourth inning.

After play resumed at 9:00 PM EDT, right-hander Hunter Gregory surrendered one run on three hits and picked up two strikeouts over two innings of relief. Johan Simon (W, 1-0) then allowed one hit in two blank frames with four strikeouts before righty Nate Garkow tossed a scoreless bottom of the ninth to secure New Hampshire's series-opening win.

Akron starter Rodney Boone (L, 6-4) allowed three runs on five hits, with one walk and four strikeouts over two innings. Righties Davis Sharpe and Magnus Ellerts each went two scoreless innings in relief before Zane Morehouse took over in the top of the seventh inning. After Morehouse gave up two unearned runs in 1-1/3 innings, Alaska Abney fired 1-2/3 scoreless with one punchout.

Tonight's top takeaways:

RHP Bobby Milacki dealt four scoreless frames in first Fisher Cats start since May 4

LHP Johan Simon fans four, picks up first Double-A win

OF Victor Arias extends hit streak to five games with two singles

INF Jackson Hornung doubles, drives in a pair

Cats, Ducks endure 1 hour, 20-minute delay and finish after nearly four-hour affair

New Hampshire pitching struck out eight batters and limited Akron to one walk in the Tuesday win. The Fisher Cats' four-pitcher attack limited the RubberDucks to finish 0-for-3 in chances with runners in scoring position.

New Hampshire opened the scoring in the top of the first inning when center fielder Victor Arias poked a single and advanced to second on an error. First baseman Jackson Hornung followed by lacing a double to give New Hampshire a 1-0 lead. Third baseman Charles McAdoo then knocked the Fisher Cats' third consecutive hit to cash in Hornung and make it 2-0.

New Hampshire loaded the bases in the top of the second inning before Hornung collected his second run driven in of the game on a sacrifice fly to right field, plating left fielder Dasan Brown from third and extending the Cats' lead to 3-0.

Akron right fielder Wuilfredo Antunez belted a solo homer on the first pitch of the bottom of the fifth inning to cut the deficit to 3-1.

The Fisher Cats poured in two more runs in the top of the eighth inning when designated hitter Ryan McCarty reached on an Akron throwing error, finalizing the scoring at 5-1.

The Fisher Cats and RubberDucks continue their six-game series with another 6:35 PM EDT first pitch at Canal Park on Wednesday night. Alex Amalfi (5-7, 5.14 ERA) climbs the hill for New Hampshire, while Akron's Wednesday-night starter is to be determined.

New Hampshire returns to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, August 26, to open a six-game series with the Erie Sea Wolves, Double-A affiliates of the Detroit Tigers.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







