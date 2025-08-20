Moon Mammoths Rallies to Beat Senators
Published on August 19, 2025 under Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves (22-23, 67-47 overall) opened their series with a 4-3 win over Harrisburg (24-21, 58-56 overall).
In the second inning, Harrisburg took an early lead against Garrett Burhenn. After Carlos De La Cruz hit a leadoff double, Sam Brown smacked a two-run homer to give the Senators a 2-0 lead.
In the third, Burhenn issued consecutive walks to Phillip Glasser and Kevin Made to begin the inning. With two out, Brown drove a two-out, RBI double to score Glasser and make it 3-0.
Erie struggled against Senators starter Jarlin Susana, who struck out 13 batters in five innings. Kevin McGonigle crushed a Susana fastball in the fourth inning for a solo homer, making it 3-1.
Burhenn limited Harrisburg to three runs on four hits and two walks in his five innings. He struck out four Senators hitters.
In the sixth, Dustin Saenz entered for Harrisburg and allowed a double to McGonigle and a single to Josue Briceño. Justice Bigbie grounded into a double play, which scored McGonigle to make it 3-2.
In the seventh, Erie put two runners on with two out against Austin Amaral. Daison Acosta relieved him to face Thayron Liranzo. Liranzo singled to right, scoring Seth Stephenson from second base. On the play, De La Cruz bobbled the ball in right field for an error, which allowed Ben Malgeri to score from first and give Erie a 4-3 lead.
After a rain delay, Andrew Magno entered and got the final six outs to lock down Erie's win. Magno secured his second save of the year. Duque Hebbert (1-0) earned his first Double-A win with two innings of scoreless relief. Amaral (2-1) took the loss.
Erie and Harrisburg play a doubleheader on Wednesday, with the first pitch for game one set for 4:35 p.m.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.